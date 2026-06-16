Temporary Road Closure of Old Bainbridge Road between Talpeco Road and Cottage Grove Road

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Talgov.com/Projects.

Northbound traffic on Old Bainbridge Road will be detoured onto Pullen Road/ Callaway Road then onto North Monroe Street then onto Talpeco Road to Old Bainbridge Road. Southbound traffic on Old Bainbridge Road will be detoured onto Talpeco Road then onto North Monroe Street then onto Callaway Road/Pullen Road to Old Bainbridge Road.

Weather conditions such as heavy rain, severe storms and extreme heat, as well as unforeseen issues such as supply chain backups, can affect construction schedules. When delays occur, project teams work to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

For more details about the road closure and to view the detour route, please visit LeonCountyFL.gov/RoadClosures.