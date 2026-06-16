New Free Website Helps World Cup Fans Find Professional Soccer Matches Close to Home

Find Soccer Games Nearby

SoccerNearMe gives fans an easy way to search for nearby professional soccer matches, get directions to stadiums, and buy tickets.

Soccer interest in the U.S. keeps growing, but many fans still do not realize how much professional soccer is already being played near them, SoccerNearMe was built to make that easy.” — Matt Lehman

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As excitement builds around the World Cup, a new free website is helping soccer fans turn that enthusiasm into a live local experience.

SoccerNearMe is a free, easy-to-use search tool that helps fans find professional soccer matches near them. Users can search by location, use geo-location to find nearby matches, get directions to stadiums, and access ticket links when available.

The site is designed for fans who may be watching the World Cup and wondering where they can see high-level soccer in person close to home. SoccerNearMe makes that process simple by helping users discover nearby professional clubs and upcoming matches in one place including mens and womens clubs across the country.

“Soccer interest in the U.S. keeps growing, but many fans still do not realize how much professional soccer is already being played near them,” said Matt Lehman, creator of SoccerNearMe. “SoccerNearMe was built to make that discovery easy. If someone gets excited watching the World Cup, they should be able to quickly find a match they can attend in their own area. There are hundreds of professional clubs playing games every weekend. ”

The site is especially useful for local sports reporters, community organizations, and fans looking for a simple way to connect national soccer excitement to local teams and live matches. As World Cup coverage increases, SoccerNearMe provides a practical viewer resource: a way to move from watching high-level soccer on TV to experiencing it in person.

SoccerNearMe includes:

⚽️ Location-based search for nearby professional soccer matches

⚽️ Geo-location functionality for quick local results

⚽️ Stadium directions

⚽️ Ticket links where available

⚽️ A simple, mobile-friendly experience for fans

A short video explaining how SoccerNearMe works is available here: https://youtu.be/pvS7EBrzbUc

Fans can try SoccerNearMe at: https://soccernearme.app/

About SoccerNearMe

SoccerNearMe is a free online tool that helps fans find professional soccer matches near them. Built for a growing soccer audience in the United States, the site helps users discover nearby clubs, upcoming matches, stadium directions, and ticket options through a simple location-based search that shows games from the MLS, NWSL, USL Championship, GainBridge SuperLeague, USL League One, USL League W, USL League 2, and the NPSL. SoccerNearMe is part of the FN365 Soccer Media Network.

SoccerNearMe overview

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