Governor Shapiro and German Ambassador Hanefeld Sign Joint Agreement to Strengthen Workforce, Expand Access to Apprenticeships and CTE, and Spur Economic Development between Pennsylvania and Germany

Pennsylvania and Germany both prioritize skills-based workforce development and the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) outlines areas of collaboration to share best practices and expand access to apprenticeships, CTE, VPET. By strengthening relations with Germany, Governor Shapiro is priming the Commonwealth for further economic growth. Germany is one of Pennsylvania’s top international trading partners, accounting for $9.08 billion in imports in 2025 and $2.35 billion in exports.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro hosted German Ambassador to the United States Jens Hanefeld for a bilateral meeting in the Governor’s Office to discuss the longstanding political, social, economic, cultural, and scientific connections between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Germany.

At the meeting’s conclusion, the Governor and Ambassador signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI), developing a framework to strengthen collaboration around workforce development initiatives between the Commonwealth and Germany. The JDI outlines four key areas of collaboration to promote economic development, workforce development, and intergovernmental cooperation.

“This Joint Declaration reaffirms Pennsylvania’s commitment to strengthening our relationship with Germany and establishes a real framework for deeper collaboration so we can share best practices and expand access to apprenticeships and CTE initiatives that will open up the doors of real opportunity for thousands of Pennsylvanians,” said Governor Shapiro. “Germany – like Pennsylvania – has a proud history of investing in their workforce and preparing their young people to succeed in a wide variety of careers. My Administration looks forward to working with our German counterparts to learn from their successes and expand upon the work we’ve already done to grow our workforce here in Pennsylvania.”

The JDI identifies four key areas for developing a collaborative framework to strengthen apprenticeships, work-based learning, career and technical education (CTE), and vocational and professional education and training (VPET). In addition to strengthening these programs, Pennsylvania and Germany have also placed particular focus on supporting German companies that employ Pennsylvanians, while aiming to reach populations that are underrepresented in high-quality apprenticeship programs, including women, people of color, and people with disabilities.

Governor Shapiro and Ambassador Hanefeld have also agreed to create a working group tasked with coordinating and carrying out the collaboration and activities outlined in the JDI, including an annual convening and review of each region’s progress.

Pennsylvania’s Strong Working Relationship with Germany

Germany is one of Pennsylvania’s top trading partners accounting for $2.35 billion in exports in 2025 and $9.08 billion in imports.

As of 2026, there are 180 German-owned businesses with 747 business locations in Pennsylvania that employ more than 36,000 people — and in 2025, German companies invested an estimated $611 million in seven new projects, creating 614 jobs throughout the Commonwealth.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has worked to strengthen these longstanding cultural and economic ties:

Earlier this month, the Governor cut the ribbon at SCHOTT Pharma USA’s expanded manufacturing facility, growing the German company’s presence in the Commonwealth and creating new jobs for Pennsylvanians.

In September 2024, Governor Shapiro deployed more than 150 soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard’s (PANG) 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team to Germany to support the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine.

In April 2023, the Governor announced a $300 million investment from EMD Electronics, the North American electronics business of Germany’s Merck KGaA, creating nearly 200 new jobs.

Today’s JDI builds upon an active Memorandum of Understanding between Pennsylvania and the region of North-Rine Westphalia — Germany’s most populous state and the Commonwealth’s partner state — which is also primarily focused on workforce development.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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