Wesley Travel Launches Budget-Friendly Platform Offering Up to 50% Hotel Savings for Travelers

Chuck McDowell, Wesley Financial Group Founder and CEO

New Free Membership Platform Addresses Rising Travel Costs with Unprecedented Discounts and Flexible Payment Options

Wesley Travel was built on the foundation of no contracts, no commitments and authentic value.” — Chuck McDowell, Wesley Travel CEO

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wesley Travel announced today the launch of its innovative travel platform designed specifically for budget-conscious leisure travelers seeking significant savings on hotels, airfare, car rentals and cruises. The free membership platform at www.wesleytravel.com offers hotel discounts up to 50% – surpassing savings available on other established travel platforms – while requiring no membership fees, contracts or long-term commitments.Wesley Travel was formed by Wesley Financial Group (WFG), the industry leader in timeshare cancellations. Through years of helping consumers escape overpriced timeshare agreements, Wesley Financial Group developed deep insights into the challenges travelers face. Wesley Travel was created to provide travelers with affordable options without the burden of long-term commitments.The launch comes at a critical time as U.S. travel demands have softened due to economic pressures, with hotels experiencing decreased demand particularly in lower-cost segments. Despite these economic challenges, Americans continue to prioritize travel experiences, creating a clear need for more accessible and affordable travel solutions.“Our experience at Wesley Financial Group helping thousands of consumers trapped in costly timeshare contracts gave us unique insight into what travelers really need – flexibility, transparency, and genuine savings without hidden obligations,” said Chuck McDowell, CEO of WFG and Wesley Travel. “We’ve seen firsthand how predatory travel arrangements can burden families financially, which is exactly why Wesley Travel was built on the foundation of no contracts, no commitments and authentic value.”Key Platform Features:• Unmatched Hotel Savings: Up to 50% discounts on hotel accommodations, exceeding savings offered by other major travel platforms.• Zero-Cost Membership: Completely free to join with no hidden fees or membership charges.• One-Stop Travel Solution: Comprehensive booking platform for flights, hotels, car rentals and cruises.• No Commitments Required: Members can compare options and book directly without contracts or minimum purchase requirement or having to use travel agents.• Flexible Payment Options: Innovative payment solutions allow travelers to spread travel costs over time, making trips more accessible.Wesley Travel’s platform addresses a growing gap in the travel industry where economic uncertainty has created a divide between travelers’ desire to explore and their financial capacity to do so. Hotels across the country have reported declining occupancy rates in budget segments, while travelers increasingly seek platforms that offer both value and flexibility.“Through our timeshare cancellation work, we've helped families who were spending $1,500 to $3,000 annually on maintenance fees alone for vacation weeks they couldn’t even use,” McDowell explained. “We realized there had to be a better way to help people access quality travel without the financial traps. Wesley Travel eliminates those concerns by providing unprecedented savings with complete transparency and zero long-term obligations.”Wesley Travel’s technology platform leverages strategic partnerships with hotels, airlines, and rental car companies to secure exclusive rates typically unavailable to individual consumers. The company’s flexible payment system allows members to book immediate travel while managing cash flow through convenient payment plans, all without binding contracts or escalating fees.Wesley Travel is led by Fred Trusty, who decades of experience in travel and hospitality with a proven record of driving brand transformation and revenue growth for some of the world’s most recognized names. He previously served as Vice President of eCommerce and Digital Brand Strategy for Marriott Vacation Club and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. He also directed national and international marketing campaigns for NBC Universal’s Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney Attractions.“We’re not just another travel booking site – we're a solution built by people who understand what happens when travel companies prioritize profits over people,” said Trusty. “Every feature we’ve built prioritizes accessibility and genuine savings because we’ve seen what happens when companies do the opposite.”The platform is available immediately to U.S. consumers, with international expansion planned for 2027. Wesley Travel expects to serve thousands of budget-conscious travelers within its first year of operation.About Wesley TravelWesley Travel is an innovative travel platform formed by Wesley Financial Group, the leader in timeshare cancellations. Wesley Travel is dedicated to making leisure travel accessible and affordable for budget-conscious consumers through transparent pricing and flexible options. Through strategic industry partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Wesley Travel delivers exceptional savings on hotels, flights, car rentals and cruises while offering flexible payment solutions without contracts or long-term commitments. For more information, visit www.wesleytravel.com

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