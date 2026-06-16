NCBAHM and ASA Launch National Acupuncture Injection Therapy Credential for Licensed Acupuncturists

Joint initiative establishes nationally consistent standards for advanced competency in Acupuncture Injection Therapy.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Certification Board for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (NCBAHM)™, in collaboration with the American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA), today announced the Acupuncture Injection Therapy Certificate of Qualification (AIT COQ) - a national certificate of qualification verifying that licensed acupuncturists performing acupuncture injection therapy (AIT) meet defined standards for education, clinical training, and competency assessment.Acupuncture Injection Therapy (AIT) is an integrative clinical approach that combines traditional acupuncture principles with the injection of therapeutic substances into acupuncture points. As states increasingly evaluate or adopt AIT within their regulatory frameworks, agencies have called for a clear, consistent mechanism to assess practitioner qualifications. Unlike licensure, the AIT COQ does not grant legal authority to practice; rather, it serves as a trusted, nationally consistent indicator of advanced competency that complements - not replaces - state licensure. ASA approves courses and instructors and ensures alignment with national learning objectives; NCBAHM administers the assessment and awards the certificate, reflecting best practices in separating education and credentialing functions.Leadership Perspectives“As acupuncture scope of practice continues to expand, it is essential that regulators, practitioners, and the public have confidence in the qualifications of those performing advanced procedures,” said Mina Larson, CEO of NCBAHM. “The AIT COQ establishes nationally consistent, evidence-based standards that prioritize patient safety while supporting responsible innovation in practice.”“Patient safety is paramount for all our providers.” said Paul Magee, Chair of the American Society of Acupuncturists. “Our partnership with NCBAHM ensures that the education underpinning the AIT COQ is thorough, consistent, and built for real-world clinical practice.”About NCBAHMThe National Certification Board for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (NCBAHM) is a nationally recognized credentialing organization dedicated to public protection through the development and administration of valid, reliable, and legally defensible certification and certificate programs.About the ASAThe American Society of Acupuncturists is a national professional organization representing licensed acupuncturists and supporting the advancement of professional standards in the Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (AHM) profession.

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