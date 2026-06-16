Ten Key Wins Golden Fork Award for Best Remodel of a Private Club Food and Beverage Facility at Rose Creek Country Club

OKC-Based design-build firm Ten Key recognized for transforming Fox Valley Pub into an Authentically British members' experience.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten Key, a reputable design-build firm serving Edmond, Oklahoma City, and the greater metro area, has been awarded the Golf Inc. Golden Fork Award for Best Remodel of a Private Club Food and Beverage Facility for its work on Fox Valley Pub, a private members' space within Rose Creek Country Club. The Golf Inc. Golden Fork Awards recognize the best new and most improved dining facilities at public and private golf clubs worldwide, honoring culinary excellence and innovative design that elevates the member experience. Ten Key's recognition marks the firm's work as among the best in its category globally.The Fox Valley Pub project required more than a renovation. It called for a sense of place. Rose Creek Country Club wanted the pub to feel like an authentically British space shaped for a modern private club, where golfers could unwind after a round, enjoy a pint by the fire, and settle into the camaraderie that defines great club environments. Serving as the architect, designer, and builder on the project, Ten Key executed the full scope with a singular focus on immersive authenticity, ensuring that every architectural detail, finish selection, and spatial decision gave members somewhere to truly unwind. The kind of space where the noise of the day fades and something quieter, more considered, takes over.“This was one of the most flawless, well-managed projects I’ve done in my entire career. From a hospitality standpoint, Ten Key would be my first call for any future restaurants I decide to open,” said Alex Hammill, Founder, Innovative Club Management.“This project challenged us to think beyond renovation and focus on creating a complete experience,” said Chris Reed, Owner of Ten Key. “Being trusted as the architect, designer, and builder allowed us to carry the vision through every phase of the project. We're honored to see Fox Valley Pub acknowledged on an international stage through the Golden Fork Awards.”The Golden Fork Award celebrates excellence in hospitality and facility design at golf clubs across the globe. For Ten Key, this recognition marks a meaningful milestone in the company's commercial portfolio, demonstrating that the same clarity and craftsmanship the firm brings to residential work translates powerfully to commercial environments as well. The project was recognized not only for its design execution, but also for the way the full food and beverage experience supported the concept, from modern interpretations of British pub fare to an English-inspired cocktail and beer program.In comments published with the award results, judge Paolo Fontana described Fox Valley Pub as “a brilliantly focused concept that reimagines a classic English pub through a modern private club lens and backs it with real performance.”About Ten Key: Ten Key is a design-build remodeling firm based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Oklahoma City metro area. Operating as a modified fixed-cost builder, Ten Key brings cost security, craftsmanship, and a seamless process to every project. Ten Key works in exclusive creative partnership with Heather Lay Interiors under the positioning “Two Studios. One Vision.” The firm was recognized with the 2026 Golden Fork Award for Best Remodel of a Private Food & Beverage Facility for its work on the Fox Valley Pub at Rose Creek Country Club.For more info, visit: https://tenkeyremodels.com/

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