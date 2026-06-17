Sixth annual AIFinTech100 shines a spotlight on today’s AI innovators in financial services

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FinTech Global has published its sixth annual AIFinTech100 list, recognizing the companies leading the way in the burgeoning AI FinTech market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AIFinTech100 has become a key measuring stick for solution providers that are shaping the future of AI within the financial services sector. The listed organisations are offering exciting advancements in personalisation, efficiency and decision-making across a wide range of areas such as compliance, insurance, customer experience, banking, payments and more.In 2026, AI-powered financial technology is shifting from standalone AI tools to deeply embedded systems that sit within core financial workflows. This is particularly evident in the rising adoption of agentic AI, which uses autonomous agents capable of completing predefined tasks end-to-end without human intervention at each step. At the same time, the market is moving toward more connected systems where information can be shared more easily across different parts of a business, from products and operations to risk and customer teams. This improved foundation is helping firms unlock more value from their AI investments, boosting its ROI across their operations.Firms have spent the past several years in pilot tests and experiments as they explored the potential benefits AI could bring. However, the emphasis has now shifted from experimentation to deployment, with AI now powering everything from customer engagement and personalisation to credit decisioning, fraud prevention, trading support and operational automation.The market is only going from strength to strength. According to recent data, the global AI in FinTech market size was valued at around $14.9bn in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of $50.7bn by 2034.As AI adoption continues to accelerate across financial services, this year’s AIFinTech100 selection process was extremely competitive. More than 2,000 companies were assessed, with a panel of industry experts and analysts identifying the final 100 based on FinTech Global ’s detailed research and evaluation criteria.Richard Sachar, CEO at FinTech Global, commented: "Over the past year, AI in financial services has moved into a more practical, operational phase, where the focus is less on what the technology can do and more on whether it delivers reliably in real-world use. The companies featured in this year’s AIFinTech100 reflect that shift, with solutions now being used across a wide range of areas including customer experience, payments, insurance, fraud prevention, risk management, and back-office automation.“The 2026 AIFinTech100 highlights firms that are helping financial institutions rethink how work gets done across increasingly complex environments. A key theme this year is increased interconnectedness of financial services, with better use of shared data and systems that help teams respond faster and make more informed decisions across the business.”Some of the innovative companies that secured a place on this year’s AIFinTech100 list include:additiv: Swiss-based financial technology company providing a cloud-native, API-first orchestration platform for financial servicesFinastra: a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers including 40 of the top 50 banksForwardLane: turns enterprise data into decisions - AI agents that find signals, automate work, and stay compliantIMTF: delivers AI-powered financial crime compliance solutions, combining hybrid AI, real-time intelligence, and automation for more effective risk detectionKharon: an advanced risk intelligence platform for sanctions compliance, export controls, supply chain risk management, and moreLuware Recording: multi-platform capture and AI-driven analytics that convert every regulated conversation into searchable, audit-ready intelligenceMajesco: a top SaaS provider, powers insurance and retirement transformation with cloud-native solutions, intelligent workflows, Gen-AI insights, and risk managementmea: deploys insurance-specific AI products to automate workflows across underwriting, claims, finance, and brokingMCO (MyComplianceOffice): A single platform to effectively manage compliance obligations and the regulated activities of the company, employees and third partiesPureFacts: provides AI-powered revenue management solutions helping wealth management, asset management, and asset servicing firms accelerate growthScalabl AI enables configurable enterprise AI automation with human-in-the-loop governance, delivering scalable, auditable workflows and measurable ROIStarCompliance: the leading intelligence and automation platform for employee and firm compliance technology solutionsSymphony: secure communication technology company enabling investment firms to prioritize data security, navigate complex regulatory compliance and optimize business interactionsVelocity FinCrime Solutions Suite: an AI-powered financial crime FRAML platform that unifies Regulation, Prevention, Compliance, and Risk managementA full list of the AIFinTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.AIFinTech100.com

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