OKC Roofers Issues Metro Alert: New Oklahoma Residential Roofing Law Eliminates Warnings for Unregistered Contractors

On July 1, 2026, Oklahoma House Bill 1628 takes effect, establishing strict new licensing mandates unregistered roofing contractors

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – June 8, 2026 – Oklahoma homeowners navigating storm recovery projects face a major legal shift next month. On July 1, 2026, Oklahoma House Bill 1628 takes effect, establishing strict new licensing mandates and entirely eliminating the historical “first-offense warning” for unregistered roofing contractors operating within the state.In response to this fast-approaching regulatory deadline, local industry leader OKC Roofers has launched a public consumer-protection campaign. The initiative urges property owners across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Moore, Yukon, Mustang, and Newcastle to verify state compliance metrics before executing any repair contracts.Quick Facts: Oklahoma House Bill 1628 Roofing LawEffective Date: July 1, 2026Key Requirement: Mandatory Residential Roofing Endorsement passed with a minimum 70% exam score.Penalty Update: Removes the first-offense warning; unregistered roofing work is an immediate misdemeanor penalty.Homeowner Action: Verify contractor licensing and active endorsement standing at cib.ok.gov.What is the new roofing law in Oklahoma for 2026?Oklahoma House Bill 1628, effective July 1, 2026, requires all residential roofing contractors to hold a specific Residential Roofing Endorsement from the Construction Industries Board (CIB) and eliminates the first-offense warning for unregistered operators, making violations an immediate misdemeanor.Core Provisions of Oklahoma House Bill 1628Originally signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt on May 28, 2025, HB 1628 amends the state’s Roofing Contractor Registration Act with key strictures engineered to eliminate predatory “storm chasers”:Mandatory Examination: To obtain a required Residential Roofing Endorsement, contractors must pass a Construction Industries Board (CIB) approved exam with a minimum score of 70%.Zero-Tolerance Enforcement: The new law completely removes the first-offense warning. Unregistered operators now face immediate misdemeanor penalties and criminal fines from day one.Grandfathering Limitations: Only contractors registered and in good standing with the CIB as of July 1, 2026, qualify for a temporary 12-month grace period, during which they must complete either the state exam or 10 hours of approved continuing education.“This legislative shift changes everything for homeowners after a major hailstorm,” says Eric Aultz, Founder & CEO of OKC Roofers. “Historically, unregistered operators could slide by with a warning on their first catch. Eliminating that buffer means anyone working without credentials after July 1 is committing an immediate misdemeanor. Homeowners who hire them run a severe risk of being left with unfinished work, code violations, and zero legal or financial recourse.”The 5-Point Homeowner Verification ChecklistBefore allowing any crew onto a residential property, OKC Roofers advises verifying the following five metrics:Verify Active Registration: Search the contractor’s status directly via the state portal at cib.ok.gov.Confirm Endorsement Timeline: Ensure the contractor holds a valid Residential Roofing Endorsement or is certified under the 12-month grandfathered exam track.Demand Documented Local Presence: Require a legal business entity name, permanent physical Oklahoma address, and state license number in writing.Review Insurance Thresholds: Confirm active liability and workers’ compensation coverage certificates.Refuse High-Pressure Solicitations: Avoid door-to-door sales teams demanding immediate contract signatures or cash deposits prior to insurance adjuster reviews.OKC Roofers has proactively aligned its operational infrastructure with the HB 1628 guidelines ahead of the July 1 deadline. The company operates in full compliance under Oklahoma Roofing Contractor License #80005389.How do I verify a roofing contractor license in Oklahoma?Homeowners can verify a roofing contractor’s active license and endorsement status online through the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board portal at cib.ok.gov using the contractor’s legal business name or state registration number.What happens if I hire an unlicensed roofer in Oklahoma?Hiring an unregistered contractor after July 1, 2026, carries high risk. Because unregistered roofing is an immediate misdemeanor under HB 1628, homeowners face dropped insurance claims, building code violations, and no legal recourse if the work is abandoned.About OKC RoofersOKC Roofers is an elite, family-owned exterior restoration firm serving the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area. Holding Oklahoma License #80005389, the company maintains status as a TAMKO Platinum Pro, IKO Shield Pro Plus, Atlas Pro Plus, Malarkey Certified, and Tesla Certified Solar Installer. Backed by an A+ BBB accreditation and more than 480 five-star Google reviews, OKC Roofers provides the region’s longest residential protection framework: a 25-year workmanship guarantee featuring free annual maintenance. Their standard service deployment includes comprehensive 18-point drone inspections with 4K HD imaging, 24/7 emergency response, and Xactimate-certified claims advocacy that recovers an average of 25% to 30% more than initial insurer payouts.

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