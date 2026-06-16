Richmond District Traffic Alert: A section of Jetersville Road to close in Amelia County for a pipe replacement project
RICHMOND – Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will replace pipes between addresses 21720 and 21600 on Route 671 (Jetersville Road) in Amelia County requiring a closure for through-traffic between Route 360 (Patrick Henry Highway) and Route 642 (Amelia Springs Road). Work will be next Monday, June 22, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Access to residences will be maintained throughout the operation.
Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detour:
- Westbound Traffic: Go west on Patrick Henry Highway, south on Amelia Spring Road, back to Jetersville Road.
- Eastbound Traffic: Go north on Amelia Spring Road, east on Patrick Henry Highway, back to Jetersville Road.
Drivers may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.
Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.