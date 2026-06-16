Richmond District Traffic Alert: A section of Jetersville Road to close in Amelia County for a pipe replacement project

RICHMOND – Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will replace pipes between addresses 21720 and 21600 on Route 671 (Jetersville Road) in Amelia County requiring a closure for through-traffic between Route 360 (Patrick Henry Highway) and Route 642 (Amelia Springs Road). Work will be next Monday, June 22, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Access to residences will be maintained throughout the operation.

Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detour:

Westbound Traffic : Go west on Patrick Henry Highway, south on Amelia Spring Road, back to Jetersville Road.

Eastbound Traffic : Go north on Amelia Spring Road, east on Patrick Henry Highway, back to Jetersville Road.

Drivers may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.