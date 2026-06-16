A Monumental Tribute to Grizzly 399 Takes Shape in Jackson Hole

Enlarged rendering of the 18‑inch clay prototype shown for size comparison at life+3/4 scale in its future installation site at the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

With casting underway, supporters worldwide are offered a rare opportunity to become part of a monument that will endure for generations

Grizzly 399 has inspired people around the world, and it is an honor to bring her story to life in bronze. I am grateful to everyone who is helping preserve her legacy for future generations.” — Jocelyn Russell

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grizzly 399 Monument is now moving into the casting phase, marking a major milestone in the creation of the bronze sculpture honoring the legendary grizzly bear and her four cubs. Supporters around the world are invited to take part in this historic project and be connected to a tribute that will stand for generations.Created by renowned wildlife sculptor Jocelyn Russell with contributions from sculpting team members Kristen Douglas‑Seitz and Colleen Moore, the donor‑funded sculpture is being gifted to the National Museum of Wildlife Art, where it will be permanently installed at the front entrance in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A public dedication ceremony and unveiling is scheduled for September 9, 2026, a symbolic 9/9 tribute to Grizzly 399, featuring a special dedication speech by celebrated wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen. This free event is open to all and will take place at the National Museum of Wildlife Art at 5 p.m.Opportunities for Jackson‑area locals to meet the artist will be offered in mid‑July. To be added to the invitation list, please email project.team@ 399monument.com The monument is already well underway at the Adonis Bronze Foundry, where the molds have been completed and the wax pouring and casting process is in progress. These early stages mark major milestones in bringing this historic sculpture to life.A behind‑the‑scenes video of the bronze‑casting process is also available, offering a detailed look at how the monument is being created.“Grizzly 399 has inspired people around the world, and it is an honor to bring her story to life in bronze,” says wildlife sculptor Jocelyn Russell. “This monument is more than a sculpture. It is a tribute to her strength, her motherhood, and the connection so many people felt with her. I am grateful to everyone who is helping preserve her legacy for future generations.”As the monument nears completion, the public is invited to participate in several unique legacy initiatives directly connected to the sculpture.Legacy Participation OpportunitiesLegacy Participation Opportunities include the Museum Archival Box ($39.99+), where supporters may contribute a message or photo for preservation; the Queen’s Heart Initiative ($399+), which places contributor names inside a capsule placed within the monument in Grizzly 399’s heart space; and the Monument Legacy Circle ($5,000+), which provides permanent recognition on the bronze donor plaque.All contributions directly support the creation, installation, and long‑term stewardship of the monument. Donations are tax‑deductible through Angels Without Wings, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To learn more about these participation opportunities, visit https://399monument.com/fundraising Honoring a Global IconGrizzly 399 became one of the most photographed and beloved wild grizzly bears in history, inspiring millions throughout the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Her story symbolizes wildlife conservation, coexistence, and the enduring connection between people and the natural world.The Grizzly 399 Monument will serve as a place of remembrance, education, and inspiration for generations to come.To learn more about the project and view images and videos of the work in progress, visit 399monument.com.###About The Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love ProjectThe Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love Project is a powerful public art and conservation initiative dedicated to preserving the legacy of the most iconic grizzly bear in modern history. Supported by a passionate community of wildlife advocates, the project beautifully blends fine art with a vital purpose: to inspire greater awareness and action for wildlife conservation.399monument.comAbout the National Museum of Wildlife ArtSituated in Jackson Hole, WY, the National Museum of Wildlife Art features over 5,000 works representing wild animals from around the world. The museum’s mission is to impart knowledge and generate wonder through art and education.wildlifeart.orgAbout Angels Without Wings, Inc.For 15 years, Angels Without Wings, Inc. (AWW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, has championed those helping people and animals, celebrating the human-animal bond and inspiration from beloved wildlife such as Grizzly 399. AWW’s mission also honors animals that have served our country through monuments and Medals of Bravery and Distinguished Service. Through all its initiatives, AWW aims to educate, raise awareness, and spread hope, embodying the ‘Angels Without Wings’ spirit.angelswithoutwings.orgColleen MooreAngels Without Wings, Inc.+1 360‑298‑5261project.team@399monument.com

Foundry Walk‑Through at Adonis Bronze (4/22/26), filmed as Grizzly 399 and her quads begin the casting journey.

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