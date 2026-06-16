DATABASICS Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2026 American Business Awards®

DBee, the DATABASICS mascot, holds the Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Support category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

While many companies are outsourcing customer relationships, we continue to invest in the talented professionals who get to know our customers by name, answer their questions, and stay engaged.” — Marcel Syriani, DATABASICS COO/CTO

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS, a leading provider of time and expense tracking solutions, was named the winner of a Gold StevieAward in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 24th Annual American Business AwardsThe American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale.More than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. DATABASICS was nominated in the Customer Service Department of the Year category as a small business serving customers across the United States.Judges cited the consistency and structure of the DATABASICS support model as what set the nomination apart. One judge wrote: “This entry showcases outstanding customer service performance, supported by consistent 5.0 ratings, fast response times, and high resolution rates. Its cross-functional, no-escalation approach is a clear differentiator.” A second judge noted the track record behind the win: “The company has been earning 5 stars for the past few years, and it remains committed to providing outstanding customer service. This is customer obsession. The company is hitting all the right points and has created this sustainable customer service business.”The recognition reflects performance built over years, not a single submission cycle. DATABASICS has maintained consistent ratings across Capterra and G2 from 2020 through 2025, with Stevie recognition every year since 2017, serving customers across industries from healthcare to government contracting.Customer voices were central to the nomination. Reviewers described the support experience in terms that rarely appear in B2B software evaluations: “You need to teach other vendors how to provide customer support.” “I wish all support orgs could be so helpful and patient.” “Amazing service. Second to none, and multiple people jump in to help.”The essay at the center of the submission captured the operating principle behind the team’s results: “This isn’t just a moment of excellence but also a system built to sustain it… Zero compromise. The DATABASICS Customer Service Department doesn’t simply meet the standard but redefines what’s possible when service becomes strategy.”“At DATABASICS, we don't see ourselves as just a provider of time and expense management software,” said DATABASICS CTO/COO Marcel Syriani. “Our team has become an extension of our customer’s organization. While many companies are outsourcing customer relationships, we continue to invest in the talented professionals who get to know our customers by name, answer their questions, and stay engaged until issues are resolved. That commitment to customer success goes beyond what we do to become who we are."Here are just a few examples of what customers said about DATABASICS’ customer support:• "You need to teach other vendors how to provide customer support."• "I wish all support orgs could be so helpful and patient."• "Amazing service. Second to none, and multiple people jump in to help."More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com About DATABASICSDATABASICS delivers time tracking, leave management, expense reporting, and employee purchasing management to organizations ranging from regional nonprofits to global enterprises. The platform integrates with major accounting, payroll, and HR systems including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. Learn more at data-basics.com.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

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