IDI Consulting Supports Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation as Silver Sponsor for Pittsburgh Take Steps Walk

Local IT consulting company joins the community in annual walk supporting IBD patients & families

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based consulting firm, is supporting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation as a Silver Level Sponsor for the upcoming Pittsburgh Take Steps Walk on June, 28, 2026. This annual event brings together participants from across the region to walk, raise funds, and show support for the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) community while advancing critical research and education.As part of its ongoing commitment to community involvement and corporate responsibility, IDI Consulting will not only sponsor the Pittsburgh event but also participate alongside local organizations, advocates, and families impacted by IBD. The event provides an opportunity to connect with the community, honor those affected, and contribute to meaningful progress in treatment and care.“Supporting initiatives like the Take Steps Walk reflects our dedication to making a positive impact beyond the workplace,” said Barry Lynch, Managing Partner of IDI Consulting. “We’re honored to stand with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and the individuals and families affected by these conditions.”This is not IDI Consulting’s first time supporting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. The firm has previously sponsored and participated in the Take Steps Walk, continuing its commitment to the Pittsburgh community and this important cause.Take Steps is the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s largest fundraising event, gathering more than 24,000 people affected by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in cities across the country.IDI Consulting encourages the community to get involved, participate in the walk, and to learn more about Crohn’s disease and other related IBD conditions. The 2026 Pittsburgh Take Steps Walk will be held on June 28, 2026, at F.N.B. Stadium. Check-in begins at 11 a.m., followed by the dedication ceremony at 12 p.m. For more information or to register, please visit https://takesteps.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/Pittsburgh2026 About IDI ConsultingLocated in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and innovative IT solutions. Services include Project Management, System Integrator Consulting, Business Process Modeling, Data Analytics, Data Warehouse Management, Application Development, IT Advisory, IT Staffing, and SAP Development and Integration. The company's enterprise suite of AI tools and services includes Data Pipeline Development, AI Model Training, Model Deployment, Machine Learning Operations, and Risk Mitigation. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.