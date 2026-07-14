MotivationMetrics Launches Emotional Needs Scoring for Consumer Data in Prosper Model Factory

Self-service portal gives marketers the first scalable way to score any customer file for the motivations that drive buying decisions.

Making emotional needs data available in a self-service portal removes the last barrier to adoption. Marketing teams can now bring the ‘why’ into their data stack alongside the ‘who’ and the ‘what.'” — Gary Drenik, CEO, Prosper Insights & Analytics and Forbes columnist

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MotivationMetrics and Prosper Insights & Analytics today announced that motivation intelligence scoring is available through the Prosper Model Factory, the automated predictive modeling platform built on Amazon SageMaker. Marketers, agencies, researchers, and data teams can register on the portal, upload a customer or audience file, and receive it back scored with motivation intelligence, including assignment to one of ten empirically derived emotional need profiles. No custom development or sales engagement is required.Numerous AgileBrain classification models have been built using Prosper’s monthly consumer data, and Prosper’s Media Behaviors & Influence database has been scored with AgileBrain emotional need classifications. This allows marketers to connect emotional motivation with consumer behavior, media influence, product usage, and future-purchase intent — creating more predictive audience models grounded in validated zero-party data.How It WorksUsers register at the Prosper Model Factory portal, select the MotivationMetrics emotional needs model, and upload their csv file. The platform returns the file scored with each individual’s assignment to one of the Ten Motivational Need States, scores across twelve emotional needs organized by life domain, and motivational orientation indicators showing whether someone is promotion-focused or prevention-focused. The scored file is ready for immediate use in audience segmentation, message targeting, brand positioning research, or further predictive modeling within the Prosper Model Factory environment.Why It MattersDemographics describe who consumers are. Behavioral data records what they have done. Neither reveals what a consumer needs at the moment of decision. MotivationMetrics takes a fundamentally different approach. Powered by the AgileBrainframework, which has been validated across hundreds of thousands of assessments in multiple countries and published in 16 peer-reviewed scientific journals, it measures emotional needs directly through an image-based assessment that captures motivation before conscious filtering can intervene. This direct measurement capability is what separates MotivationMetrics from every inferential approach on the market, and it is why the data performs the way it does: in peer-reviewed research, directly measured emotional needs predicted consumer behavior two to four times more accurately than traditional demographic and behavioral approaches (Pincus, J.D. (2023). The structure of human motivation. BMC Psychology, 11, 308. https://doi.org/10.1186/s40359-023-01346-5 ).According to J.D. Pincus, Ph.D., founder of MotivationMetrics and co-author of Why They Buy, “Every data stack in marketing can tell you what customers did. Until now, none of them could tell you what those customers actually needed when they did it. That’s the variable that has been missing, and it’s the variable that changes what every other piece of data in the stack is worth. This integration with Prosper makes it immediately available to any team that wants it.”Getting StartedThe MotivationMetrics scoring model is available now through the Prosper Model Factory. There is no minimum commitment and no sales engagement required. For more information, visit https://motivation-metrics.com/now-you-can-know-the-why-with-prosper/ . To get started today, visit https://prospermodelfactory.ai/ Why They Buy: The Emotional Needs Your Marketing Ignores by J.D. Pincus and Ken Beller will be published in late summer 2026. For more about the book, visit https://motivation-metrics.com/why-they-buy-the-emotional-needs-your-marketing-ignores/ . For more information, contact info@goProsper.com or info@motivationmetrics.ai.About MotivationMetricsMotivationMetrics is a motivation intelligence company built on the AgileBrainframework, a validated system for directly measuring the emotional needs that drive consumer decisions. The company’s empirical work spans hundreds of brands, multiple countries, and tens of thousands of consumer assessments. MotivationMetrics data is available through the Prosper Model Factory and select data activation platforms. www.MotivationMetrics.ai About Prosper Insights & AnalyticsProsper Insights & Analytics operates one of the largest and longest-running consumer intelligence datasets in the United States, based on a monthly survey of more than 8,000 consumers conducted continuously for over twenty-three years. Through its Prosper Model Factory, built on Amazon SageMaker, the company provides scalable access to predictive audience models and a self-service platform for deploying predictive models from structured zero-party consumer data. www.ProsperInsights.com Media ContactsKate Morgan | MotivationMetrics | info@motivationmetrics.aiPhil Rist | Prosper Insights & Analytics | info@goProsper.com

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