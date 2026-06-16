Advanced Composites Market to Reach $88.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Aerospace Demand and Industrial Growth

Advanced Composites Market Growing Demand

Thermoplastic resins held the largest market share in 2021 and are projected to retain their leadership throughout the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global advanced composites market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand for carbon fiber and S-glass fiber composites in the aerospace & defense sector, expanding adoption across automotive, wind energy, and industrial applications, and rapid industrialization in emerging economies.According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $34.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $88.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11557 Key Market Drivers:- Growing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in aerospace and defense remains a major growth catalyst. Rising adoption of carbon fiber composites across automotive, wind energy, and other end-use industries is further accelerating market expansion. In addition, increasing industrialization in developing countries continues to create significant opportunities for advanced composite manufacturers.- However, the relatively high cost of advanced composites and the availability of alternative materials pose challenges to market growth. Despite these restraints, technological advancements in wind energy and increasing automotive production are expected to unlock new growth opportunities over the forecast period.Segment Highlights:-By Product Type: Carbon fiber emerged as the leading segment in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031 with a CAGR of 10.3%. Its superior strength, corrosion resistance, heat resistance, and lightweight properties continue to drive demand, particularly in aerospace applications.By Resin Type: Thermoplastic resins held the largest market share in 2021 and are projected to retain their leadership throughout the forecast period. The segment is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.3%, supported by advantages such as high thermal resistance, dimensional stability, and excellent electrical insulation.By End-Use Industry: Aerospace & defense remained the largest revenue-generating segment in 2021 and is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% through 2031. The increasing use of advanced composites in next-generation commercial and military aircraft continues to strengthen segment growth.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific dominated the global advanced composites market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of total revenue. Strong growth in the aerospace and automotive industries across China, India, and Japan is expected to sustain the region's leadership during the forecast period.- Meanwhile, North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3%, driven by rising demand from aerospace, automotive, and wind energy industries, along with continued expansion of the region's automotive manufacturing sector.Leading Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global advanced composites market include:- Hexcel Corporation- Owens Corning- Huntsman International LLC- ST Advanced Composites- Solvay- Momentive- DuPont- SGL Carbon- Toray Industries, Inc.- TEIJIN LIMITEDThese companies continue to strengthen their market position through new product launches, strategic collaborations, geographic expansion, partnerships, and technology innovations to address the growing global demand for advanced composite materials.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-composites-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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