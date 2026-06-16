Tinuiti Named Digital Agency of Record for Serta Simmons Bedding

Partnership spans Serta, Beautyrest, and Tuft & Needle, uniting full-funnel media and advanced analytics to accelerate growth across a modern sleep portfolio

We selected Tinuiti for their ability to unify media, data, and measurement into a single, performance-driven strategy that positions our brands for long-term growth.” — Tim Oakhill, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, a leading independent media agency, today announced it has been named Digital Agency of Record (DAOR) for Serta Simmons Bedding, a leading global sleep company. Under the new partnership, Tinuiti will help lead SSB’s integrated media strategy and execution across paid search, paid social, TV and streaming, affiliate marketing, and analytics.Tinuiti will support Serta Simmons Bedding’s portfolio of brands—which includes Serta, Beautyrest, and Tuft & Needle—bringing a unified, full-funnel approach designed to drive performance, improve efficiency, and unlock growth across both direct-to-consumer and broader digital channels.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at Tinuiti, said: “This is about more than media—it’s about connecting brand and performance in a way that drives real business outcomes. Serta Simmons Bedding has an incredible portfolio, and we’re excited to help unlock its next phase of growth.”The partnership brings together cross-channel media management spanning search, social, programmatic, and streaming/linear video, powered by Tinuiti’s proprietary technology and data science capabilities. By integrating advanced measurement, forecasting, and optimization, Tinuiti will help Serta Simmons Bedding make faster, more informed decisions across its marketing ecosystem.Tim Oakhill, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding, said: “As we continue to evolve our portfolio and accelerate growth across our brands, we need partners who can move at the speed of today’s consumer. We selected Tinuiti for their ability to unify media, data, and measurement into a single, performance-driven strategy that positions our brands for long-term growth.”This relationship reinforces Tinuiti’s continued momentum in the home and consumer goods category, where the agency is helping brands modernize their media approach and translate complexity into measurable growth.The Serta Simmons partnership marks the latest milestone in a transformative year for Tinuiti, including the recent appointment of Abbey Klaassen as Chief Executive Officer . The agency continues to set the standard in integrated media, architecting real business outcomes for its clients by building brands that resonate on the world’s largest stages. Tinuiti recently announced its appointment as Agency of Record for Carter’s, Inc. and led its largest-ever cohort of brands—including e.l.f. Beauty, Instacart, and Liquid I.V.—through massive cultural moments such as Super Bowl LX and the Winter Olympics.Tinuiti’s market leadership was recently recognized at the 2026 Webby Awards, where its 'color e.l.f.nalysis' campaign for e.l.f. Beauty took home two top honors, further cementing the agency’s reputation for translating cultural complexity into measurable business growth.Tinuiti recently hosted the annual Tinuiti Live in New York City on May 14. This year’s theme, “The Orchestration Era: Bridging Human Strategy & Agentic Execution,” explored the shift from manual marketing to a model where AI-powered execution and human strategy operate in sync to drive measurable growth. Watch the sessions here About TinuitiTinuiti is a media agency that not only builds brands, but architects business outcomes. Guided by its mission to “Love Growth. Hate Waste.”, Tinuiti creates immediate and lasting growth for clients. At the center is Tinuiti’s Bliss Point Marketing Operating System – the ultimate brand and performance unifier – which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. This approach allows Tinuiti to treat each client’s business like its own—making smarter decisions, faster, and with greater accountability. With over $4.5 billion in media under management and 1,200 employees across the U.S., Mexico and EMEA, Tinuiti delivers measurable impact for leading brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/ About Serta Simmons BeddingSerta Simmons Bedding, LLC (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands including Serta, Beautyrest, Tuft & Needleand SimmonsFor more information, visit sertasimmons.com.

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