Bridgepoint Global Advisors Announces the Successful Conclusion of Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026

Featured Speakers and Guests from Taiwan's Hsinchu Government, Industry Leaders, and Hosts Pegasus Ambassador Liu Awarded to NunoX Tech Inc. 2026 Startup World Cup Hsinchu, Taiwan at NTHU International Conference Hall

Led by Bridgepoint Global Advisors, Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026 strengthened connections across Taiwan and the global innovation ecosystem.

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026 , organized by Bridgepoint Global Advisors and co-hosted by National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), successfully concluded on June 6, bringing together more than 120 startup teams from seven countries and attracting over 300 registered attendees. The event served as a premier platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and international collaboration.Following a highly competitive selection process and live pitch competition, NunoX Tech Inc. was named the regional champion. NunoX has developed a pioneering Digital Fabric Intelligence Platform that leverages specialized textile AI agents to transform decision-making across the global fashion supply chain. By connecting fabric manufacturers, apparel brands, and sourcing partners through data-driven intelligence, NunoX enables smarter fabric selection, accelerated research and development, optimized procurement, and enhanced supply chain efficiency.As the Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026 Champion, NunoX Tech Inc. will represent Taiwan at the 2026 Startup World Cup Grand Finale in Silicon Valley, where it will compete against regional champions from around the world for a US$1 million investment prize.The full-day program featured opening remarks, keynote presentations, panel discussions, master class, a Top 10 startup pitch competition, and an awards ceremony. The event brought together founders, investors, corporate innovators, government representatives, students, and ecosystem partners to exchange ideas, build connections, and explore opportunities for collaboration.Bridgepoint Global Advisors extends its sincere appreciation to all participating startups, judges, sponsors, partners, volunteers, government agencies, and attendees whose contributions made the event a success.Special thanks to our supporting organizations and partners:Pegasus Tech VenturesHsinchu City GovernmentHsinchu County GovernmentCentral Taiwan Science ParkUAiTEDFubon Financial Venture CapitalAWS StartupsCTCI FoundationNational Tsing Hua University (NTHU)NTHU University Science ParkNTHU GarageNTHU Office of Global AffairsNTHU College of Technology ManagementNTHU International Bachelor ProgramResource of Circle:Taiwan Startup TerraceMeet StartupsMarket Intelligence & Consulting Institute, IIIArtificial Intelligence AssociationStartup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026 may have concluded, but the journey for its participating startups is only beginning. Bridgepoint Global Advisors looks forward to seeing NunoX Tech Inc. represent Taiwan on the global stage and showcase the strength of Taiwan's innovation ecosystem at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in Silicon Valley.About Bridgepoint Global AdvisorsBridgepoint Global Advisors is a Silicon Valley-based venture advisory and innovation platform dedicated to connecting startups, corporations, investors, universities, and government organizations worldwide. Through global startup competitions, cross-border partnerships, and innovation initiatives, Bridgepoint helps entrepreneurs accelerate growth and expand their international impact.

2026 Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu Regional Tournament

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