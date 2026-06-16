Columbus Square Bowling Palace to Host 2026 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship™

Nation's Top High School Bowlers to Compete in Columbus June 20-22

We are honored to host this national championship and welcome some of the most talented young bowlers in America to Columbus” — Julie Wells, Columbus Square Bowling Palace

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbus Square Bowling Palace is proud to welcome the 2026 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship™, hosted by the U.S. High School Bowling Foundation, June 20-22, 2026. The prestigious event will bring together the nation's top high school bowlers to compete for national titles while celebrating the continued growth of high school bowling across the United States.Now in its 10th year, the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship™ serves as the premier postseason event for high school bowling, showcasing elite student-athletes representing their schools and states from across the country."We are honored to host this national championship and welcome some of the most talented young bowlers in America to Columbus," said Julie Wells of Columbus Square Bowling Palace. "This event not only highlights exceptional competition but also shines a spotlight on the positive impact high school bowling programs have on students and communities nationwide."The three-day championship will feature both Team and Singles competition in boys' and girls' divisions. Team competition will take place on June 20, followed by Singles competition on June 21 and 22. The tournament will be certified by the United States Bowling Congress (USBC), ensuring the highest standards of competition.Both the Team and Singles events will begin with qualifying rounds before advancing to the tournament's unique "Survivor" elimination format, designed to maximize opportunities for bowlers and teams to advance through multiple rounds of competition.The championship is expected to attract competitors, coaches, families, and bowling enthusiasts from across the country, providing an economic boost to the Columbus area while further establishing the city as a destination for major bowling events.Columbus Square Bowling Palace congratulates all the student-athletes who have earned the opportunity to represent their schools and states at the national championship and looks forward to hosting an exciting weekend of competition.For more information about the 2026 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship™, visit https://ushsbf.org/2026_Team_Lane_Assignments.htm About Columbus Square Bowling PalaceColumbus Square Bowling Palace is one of Central Ohio's premier bowling and entertainment destinations, offering state-of-the-art bowling facilities and hosting local, regional, and national bowling competitions throughout the year. The venue is committed to supporting the growth of bowling at all levels while providing an exceptional experience for competitors and guests alike.

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