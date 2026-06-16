Multiple Chip Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 in Western South Dakota

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Contact:

Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, crews will begin a chip seal project on several sections of U.S. Highway 212 in western South Dakota. The contractor will move from one project to the next on Highway 212 in the following scheduled order: Dupree to Faith; Maurine to Newell; and then they will complete the project east of Belle Fourche.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the work areas during daytime hours. Loose rock and fresh oil will be present following chip seal application. Traffic is advised to reduce speed to 40 mph or follow the lower posted speed limit in the project work zones.

Weather dependent, all sections are expected to be complete by Friday, June 26, 2026, with pavement markings to follow.

The prime contractor for this $2.8 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation of St. Cloud, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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