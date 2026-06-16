Northwest Federal Credit Union and George Mason Athletics Expand Partnership to Advance Student Financial Wellness

About

Northwest Federal Credit Union (Northwest) is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to its over 280,000 members in Virginia, Maryland, D.C., and beyond. Established in 1947 with a focus on personalized customer service, Northwest offers a variety of products, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment options. As a member-owned, non-profit organization, Northwest not only strives to enhance the financial well-being of its members, but is also integrally involved with supporting the local community through various outreach initiatives and strategic partnerships. Northwest is the Official Credit Union of the Washington Commanders and naming rights sponsor for the team’s Northwest Stadium. For more information about Northwest Federal Credit Union, visit nwfcu.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

http://nwfcu.org