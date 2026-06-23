OAO Wins the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Chinese Restaurant in Leeds, UK

Exterior of OAO Leeds (or OAO Warrington), winner of the Quality Business Awards Best Chinese Restaurant award. Jenson Zhen, Company & Culinary Director of OAO, whose leadership has helped establish OAO as one of the region's most highly-rated Chinese dining destinations. One of OAO's signature Cantonese dishes, showcasing the culinary craftsmanship recognised by the award judges. Guests participating in OAO Championship, the restaurant's innovative loyalty and engagement platform connecting diners across locations. Guests enjoying OAO's award-winning Hotpot dining experience in Leeds.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Chinese Restaurant in Leeds, UK has been awarded to OAO Leeds . The award recognises OAO for its exceptionalcustomer experience, outstanding hospitality, premium food quality, and strong reputation within the Leeds dining scene.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence within their industry. Winners are selected based on customer satisfaction, reputation, service quality, operational performance, and overall community recognition.OAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant has become one of Leeds’ leading destinations for contemporary Chinese dining, drawing guests from across Yorkshire for its immersive hot pot experience, premium Cantonese dishes, and warm hospitality. Formerly known as TAO, the restaurant later evolved into OAO — representing the idea of becoming guests’ “One and Only” destination for memorable dining experiences.Blending traditional Cantonese flavours with modern presentation and experience-led hospitality, OAO has built a loyal following through its focus on quality ingredients, attentive service, and vibrant social dining atmosphere.Guests at OAO can enjoy an extensive menu featuring handcrafted dim sum, premium hot pot selections, fresh seafood, carefully sourced meats, signature broths, and contemporary Cantonese dishes prepared with authenticity and precision. The restaurant is particularly recognised for its interactive hot pot experience, allowing guests to create highly personalised shared dining experiences around the table.Beyond its food and service offering, OAO has continued to innovate within the hospitality space through experience-led concepts designed to deepen guest engagement and community. Its recently launched OAO Championship introduces a unique social dining experience where regular guests can participate in seasonal competitions, unlock exclusive rewards, and become part of an ongoing hospitality journey that extends beyond a traditional restaurant visit.OAO has also become a popular destination for birthdays, celebrations, group dining, family gatherings, and special occasions, with guests drawn to its energetic atmosphere, premium interiors, and shared dining experience.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, OAO stood out as one of the highest-rated and most consistently praised dining experiences in Leeds, earning exceptional feedback from guests across multiple review platforms. Below are just a few examples of the many positive customer testimonials received over the past year:“An amazing evening with fantastic food and service. A really inviting and fun way to eat. All the staff were great and we were especially looked after by Lucas who was amazing. All round a great evening, I would definitely recommend.”“Amazing place, with brilliant helpful staff and amazing food. I have two young kids so we went for lunch mid week, my toddler had such a great experience interacting with all the ingredients and trying the different flavours. We had the tomato and the Golden hot pot and it was delicious! We’ll be back! Thanks so much for such an excellent experience!”“Lucas and Sean and all the staff were very helpful as it was our first time coming here for the hot pot. They kept us informed of the food and how long it would take to cook the food. Very happy and will attend again with family. Thank you so much for the amazing staff who looked after us.”“First time at hot pot and the staff were so helpful. Really attentive to our allergies, would definitely recommend.”“Absolutely amazing experience at OAO. From the moment we arrived, everything was spot on — the atmosphere, the food, and especially the service. A hugeshoutout to Lucas and Son, who truly made our visit exceptional. The hot pot was fresh, flavourful, and full of variety, and the Cantonese dishes were authentic,perfectly cooked, and absolutely delicious. If you’re in Leeds and looking for a top-quality dining experience, this place is a must-visit.”The Quality Business Awards recognise businesses that consistently achieve exceptional customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and strong community reputation. Award recipients are selected through independent evaluation across customer reviews, service standards, reputation signals, and overall business performance.Receiving the 2026 award reflects OAO’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, premium Chinese cuisine, and memorable dining moments for guests across Leeds and Yorkshire.For more information, visit OAO Leeds Official Website

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