2025 Tennessee Traffic Report: Progress on Roads, but Crash Injuries Still Happen

Alders & Lewellyn on What Tennessee's 2025 Traffic Data Means for Crash Victims Still Seeking Justice

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis made history in 2025. According to year-end data released by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee recorded 1,045 traffic fatalities statewide, a 14% drop from the prior year. State officials specifically credited Memphis and Shelby County as the primary drivers of that improvement, pointing to the work of the Memphis Safe Task Force and the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Bluff City Task Force. Of all eight THP districts in the state, Memphis posted the largest decline, with 90 fewer fatalities than the year before.But the same state data tells a second story. Shelby County recorded 27,202 car crashes in 2025 alone. Behind every one of those crashes is a real person, dealing with medical bills, missed work, and an insurance company already working to minimize what it owes them. Progress on the roads does not mean progress in the claims process. Memphis personal injury firm Alders & Lewellyn, PLLC has spent years fighting those battles on behalf of Shelby County residents, at the negotiating table and in the courtroom."We recognize what Memphis accomplished in 2025, and fewer families going through the worst moments of their lives is always the goal," said Austin Alders, Managing Partner of Alders & Lewellyn. "But for the people who were hurt this year, or who are still fighting claims from prior years, that progress does not change their situation. Insurance companies are not slowing down. Neither are we."Among the most serious cases the firm handles are those involving impaired drivers. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office cited impaired driving prevention as one of its core statewide focus areas in 2025 - a priority that is particularly relevant in Memphis, where Alders & Lewellyn has represented victims of drunk driving crashes for years. Drunk driving crashes tend to produce more severe injuries because impaired drivers fail to brake or react before impact. Under Tennessee law, victims may also be entitled to punitive damages in addition to compensatory damages when a drunk driver is at fault. Memphis residents injured by an impaired driver have more legal options than they may realize, and Alders & Lewellyn's drunk driving accident lawyers are ready to walk them through every one.The firm works on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless Alders & Lewellyn wins their case. Tennessee's statute of limitations for personal injury claims is generally one year from the date of the accident. Crash victims are encouraged to contact the firm for a free consultation before that window closes.About Alders & Lewellyn, PLLCAlders & Lewellyn, PLLC is a Memphis-based personal injury law firm representing victims of car accidents, drunk driving crashes, rear-end collisions, hit-and-runs, truck accidents, and other serious injuries throughout Shelby County and the greater Memphis area. Founded by Austin Alders, a proud Memphian and University of Memphis graduate, the firm has grown into one of the city's most recognized personal injury practices. Partner Eric J. Lewellyn brings a track record of jury verdicts exceeding $5 million across Tennessee and Mississippi. The firm operates on a contingency-fee basis, and clients owe nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf. To schedule a free consultation, visit aldersandlewellyn.com

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