Bhutan and Singapore Deepen Agri-Food Trade Ties as First Bhutan Market Opens in the City-State

A ministerial meeting and a historic market debut on the same day signal growing momentum in bilateral trade between Bhutan and Singapore.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore and Bhutan took concrete steps to strengthen their agri-food trade relationship on Saturday, 16 May 2026, as a bilateral meeting between the two countries' ministers was followed by the opening of the first-ever Mini Bhutan Market in Singapore, held at the Shangri-La Singapore.Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Grace Fu, received His Excellency Younten Phuntsho, Bhutan's Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, for discussions on expanding economic cooperation between the two countries. Agri-food trade was identified as a priority area, reflecting Singapore's active policy to diversify its food sources and Bhutan's ongoing efforts to develop internationally competitive agricultural exports. "Beyond government-to-government ties, it is the people-to-people and business-to-business connections that truly sustain a bilateral relationship over the long term," said Minister Fu. "I look forward to seeing Singapore companies engage more actively with Bhutan's emerging opportunities, and to growing a partnership that is meaningful and mutually beneficial for both our peoples."Later that afternoon, Minister Younten Phuntsho opened the Mini Bhutan Market at the Shangri-La Singapore, marking the first formal presentation of Bhutanese agri-food products to Singapore's trade and retail market. Eleven Bhutanese entrepreneurs presented a range of products, including organic teas, wild-harvested botanicals, essential oils, and specialty wellness foods to an audience of buyers, importers, and distributors. "Bhutan's agriculture sector is transitioning from subsistence farming to a more market-oriented and commercially viable sector," said Minister Younten Phuntsho in his opening remarks. "Bhutan and Singapore can build a meaningful partnership based not only on trade, but on trust, sustainability, and shared values."Bhutan is globally renowned for its Gross National Happiness philosophy and its pristine Himalayan landscapes, and the products on display at Saturday's market are an extension of that same ethos. The entrepreneurs who participated represent a generation of socially minded, sustainable producers whose offerings — ranging from rare essential oils to small-batch specialty foods — are a direct expression of a country that treats environmental stewardship as a way of life rather than a policy commitment. Many of these products were, until recently, nearly impossible to source outside of Bhutan. "These are products that were previously difficult to find outside Bhutan," said Thinley Namgay, Founder of Bhutan Blossoms, one of the participating entrepreneurs. "This is our opportunity to share not just what we make, but the mindful philosophy behind how we make our products."For Singapore, which imports more than 90 per cent of its food, Bhutan's position as a producer of certified organic, chemical-free produce from one of Asia's most ecologically intact agricultural landscapes represents a credible and distinctive supply source. Through distribution partnerships with platforms such as Bahagia, a growing range of Bhutanese agri-food and wellness products is already reaching Singapore consumers who prioritise provenance and sustainability. Saturday's market provided a concentrated platform to deepen those connections and establish new ones with buyers, importers, and distributors who could carry Bhutanese products further into the Singapore market.The Mini Bhutan Market was organised by Bhutan's Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives, with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC-World Bank Group), as part of the Bhutan Agri-Food Business and Market Linkage Mission to Singapore, running from 15 to 21 May 2026. During the week-long mission, the delegation met with prominent Singaporean organizations, including ByteDance, Culina Foods, and the APSN Centre for Adults, to explore partnerships in export, marketing, and local retail distribution.

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