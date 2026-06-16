Family Justice Center Presents High Point Detective with Sgt. Dale Nix Partner of the Year Award

The Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) has named High Point Police Department Detective Paul Mustian, of the Special Victims Unit, the recipient of the 2026 Sergeant Dale Nix Partner of the Year Award. Detective Mustian was selected by the FJC’s VOICES Committee, a group of survivor advocacy partners, in recognition of his commitment to supporting survivors and strengthening collaboration among partner agencies.

The award honors the life, service, and legacy of Sgt. Dale Nix, who led the Greensboro Police Department Family Victims Unit at the FJC for over six years. Sgt. Nix exemplified collaboration, passion, dedication, and kindheartedness in service to victims of violence and abuse, all while holding offenders accountable.

"Detective Mustian is the definition of what it means to be a law enforcement officer in a Family Justice Center," said Sonya Desai, Director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center. "He understands the complexity of ensuring survivor safety while holding offenders accountable. His kindness is infectious and benefits both our partners and the survivors we serve. We could not be more proud to work with him."

Detective Mustian has worked with the FJC since it expanded to High Point in 2018. He has served with the High Point Police Department for 27 years and is the lead detective for domestic violence cases within the FJC. Colleagues describe Mustian as “someone who consistently goes above and beyond in his work, and whose mission-focused approach and dedication to collaboration have made him a valued partner within the Family Justice Center and the court system.”

Visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/FJC to learn more about the Family Justice Center.