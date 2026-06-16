Effigies, Bollweevils, The Rumble Host Concert For Locked-Out Union Workers

Effigies, Bollweevils, Rumble host concert fundraiser for USW 7-1

Benefit show to replenish USW 7-1 relief fund for current and future member needs

We want to let union members know they’re not forgotten and keep the awareness going. We want to do positive things for people.” — Effigies drummer Steve Economou

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three legendary punk rock bands – including one described as “absolutely essential” to Chicago’s music scene – will interrupt their summer tours for a benefit concert, helping replenish support funds for Northwest Indiana union members who’ve gone without paychecks since March, after they were locked out of their jobs by British Petroleum. The Effigies, The Bollweevils and The Rumble will play Avenue 912 in Griffith, Ind. on Aug. 21. Tickets are $20 for the all-ages show, with USW 7-1 members admitted free. Funds raised will help members with expenses like mortgages, utilities, medical bills and other essential needs.The Rumble’s Chuck Canty, who grew up in Northwest Indiana, realized the impact the lockout was having on family members and friends. Leaning on relationships with iconic Chicago bands, they reviewed their tour schedules and venue availability to identify a concert date. Tickets can be purchased at www.avenue912events.com “I hope they settle this contract by then and it turns into a union victory party,” said Canty, a union pipefitter now living in Oklahoma City. “Families are being squeezed by this and it affects people I know. We want to raise funds for the union and give them all a morale boost, too.”Bollweevils singer Daryl Wilson said the band didn’t hesitate when approached with the idea.“We realized we can do something with our art, a really simple gesture, and raise funds for people in a way that can be somewhat lifesaving,” said Wilson, who is also an ER physician. “An opportunity for us to stand up and entertain, to help families, is a no brainer.”He describes The Effigies as “icons” and his band is “honored to be included in the discussion.” Legendary producer Steve Albini described The Effigies as being “absolutely essential to the development of a healthy punk scene in Chicago. Between them and Naked Raygun, in the early 80s, they basically kept the scene going until it developed momentum beyond them.”Effigies drummer Steve Economou echoed the hope that “everyone gets back to work – but if not, we’re there. If they are back, we’ll still be there, as a show of solidarity and support.”“We want to let union members know they’re not forgotten and keep the awareness going,” said Economou, an architect by trade. “We want to do positive things for people.”In March, British Petroleum locked United Steelworkers 7-1 members out of their jobs at the Whiting, Ind. refinery. The company refuses to lift that lockout unless USW 7-1 agrees to eliminate dozens of jobs, cut wages of hundreds of positions and give up seniority and bargaining rights. Despite dozens of negotiation sessions, the company won’t consider proposals that don’t include those demands.

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