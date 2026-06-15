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High Desert State Prison, FCI‑Herlong honor fallen officers

Staff from High Desert State Prison in Susanville joined their counterparts at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Herlong to host the 19th annual Fallen Officers Memorial Service.

Each year, the two institutions come together to host the memorial service. This signature event honors fallen peace officers from both California state corrections and federal agencies. The ceremony features musical tributes, dignitary remarks and a formal reading of the names.

High Desert State Prison acting Warden K. Thornton speaks during the annual fallen officers ceremony in Herlong at the federal institution.
Honor guard from High Desert State Prison presents the flag.

The honor guards from both institutions conduct ceremonial duties, including a flag presentation, ringing of the bell, and the laying of the fallen officer memorial wreath.

“It is an honor to be here today, to remember those officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their immeasurable courage demonstrated the highest commitment to the badge and will never be forgotten,” said High Desert acting Warden K. Thornton.

Submitted by Lt. J. Micone

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High Desert State Prison, FCI‑Herlong honor fallen officers

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