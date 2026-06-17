Eyesight Ophthalmic Services Announces Retirement of Lucian Szmyd, Jr., MD After Nearly 40 Years of Exceptional Service

Lucian Szmyd Jr., MD

EXETER, NH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyesight Ophthalmic Services announces the retirement of Lucian Szmyd, Jr., MD, a longtime ophthalmologist whose career has shaped eye care across the Seacoast region of New Hampshire and Southern Maine for nearly four decades. Dr. Szmyd will see his final patients at the end of June, just after the practice opens its newly relocated Exeter office at 75 Portsmouth Avenue.

Dr. Szmyd joined Eyesight Ophthalmic Services in 1986 and quickly became a familiar and trusted figure in the Exeter community, serving as the practice's primary ophthalmologist in the area for many years. Generations of Exeter-area families came to rely on his steady hands, careful approach, and warm bedside manner for everything from routine eye care to advanced cataract surgery and other procedures that restored their vision and quality of life.

"Dr. Szmyd has been a cornerstone of our practice and of eye care on the Seacoast for nearly 40 years," said N. Timothy Peters, MD, Managing Partner of Eyesight Ophthalmic Services. "His dedication to his patients, his colleagues, and his craft has shaped the kind of care our practice is known for today. We are deeply grateful for everything he has contributed, and we wish him every happiness in this next chapter."

A board-certified ophthalmologist and Fellow of both the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Dr. Szmyd brought an unusually broad academic background to his clinical work. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Washington State University, a Master of Science in Epidemiology from Harvard University's School of Public Health, and his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine.

He completed his internship at University Hospital in San Diego, his ophthalmology residency at the renowned New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, and a fellowship at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston, where he also served as a Clinical Instructor in Ophthalmology. Throughout his career, Dr. Szmyd has been an active member of the New England Ophthalmological Society and the New Hampshire Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, and has been recognized by New Hampshire Magazine as a Top Doctor.

A longtime resident of Rye, NH, Dr. Szmyd plans to spend his retirement enjoying time with his wife and two sons and indulging in the activities he has long loved, including skiing, golfing, tennis, boating, and reading. The practice will mark Dr. Szmyd's retirement with internal celebrations honoring his decades of service, his mentorship of younger physicians, and his lasting impact on patients and colleagues alike.

Eyesight Ophthalmic Services remains committed to providing seamless, uninterrupted care for Dr. Szmyd's patients. The practice's experienced team of ophthalmologists and optometrists will continue to serve patients across all five of Eyesight's Seacoast-area locations. Patients with questions about transitioning their care are encouraged to call the Exeter office at 603-778-1133 or visit eyesightnh.com.

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