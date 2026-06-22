Big Tree Farms Launches National Nira Day on June 23 to Celebrate Farmers, Regenerative Agriculture, and Future of Food

New annual observance celebrates the roots of a growing movement toward real ingredients

BALI, NY, INDONESIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more people seek foods made with recognizable ingredients, fewer processed inputs, and greater transparency about where their food comes from, Big Tree Farms is launching the inaugural National Nira Day on June 23, 2026.Established as an annual observance on the fourth Tuesday of June through the National Day Archives, National Nira Day celebrates Nira, an ingredient gaining momentum among food and beverage brands and in pantries around the world, while honoring the farming communities that have cultivated and harvested it for generations.At the center of National Nira Day is an ingredient many people have never heard of, despite its growing presence in grocery aisles and in some of today’s most innovative foods and beverages. Nira is harvested from the flower of the coconut palm before the coconut fruit develops and serves as the foundation for coconut sugar, coconut aminos and a growing number of trending pantry staples.Despite its connection to the coconut palm, Nira does not taste like coconut and is not considered a tree nut allergen because it comes from the flower rather than the fruit. That combination of versatility, simple origins, and broad culinary application is helping drive renewed interest in Nira among food brands and households alike.For centuries, farming families throughout Southeast Asia have harvested and transformed Nira into ingredients used in everyday cooking. Today, as demand grows for minimally processed foods and more transparent sourcing, Nira is finding new relevance among brands and households looking for alternatives to highly refined sweeteners.Valued for its versatility and simple origins, Nira reflects a broader shift in how people think about food. Increasingly, shoppers are looking beyond labels to understand where ingredients come from, how they are produced, and the people behind them. National Nira Day is an invitation to explore those connections through an ingredient that bridges traditional agricultural knowledge and modern food innovation."Behind every ingredient is a story, and Nira's story begins with farmers," said Ben Ripple, co-founder of Big Tree Farms. "For generations, farming communities across Southeast Asia have transformed Nira into ingredients that nourish people every day. As more of us choose foods with recognizable ingredients and a clearer connection to where they come from, Nira reminds us that some of the most relevant food innovations aren't new at all. They're rooted in nature, shaped by tradition, and made possible by the people who steward the land."For more than two decades, Big Tree Farms has partnered directly with farming communities across Indonesia to bring Nira-based products to brands and kitchens around the world while supporting regenerative agriculture, biodiversity, and farmer livelihoods.National Nira Day encourages people to discover foods and beverages made from Nira, explore recipes featuring coconut sugar and coconut aminos, learn more about Nira’s origins, how its harvested, and celebrate the farmers behind a tradition that continues to shape modern food innovation around the world.For more information about National Nira Day and Big Tree Farms, visit www. BigTreeFarms.com About Big Tree FarmsBig Tree Farms is the world’s leading coconut blossom nectar company, transforming ancient Indonesian tradition into modern pantry staples. Through unrefined coconut sweeteners, naturally fermented coconut aminos, and bold Bali-inspired sauces, Big Tree Farms delivers flavor-forward, low-glycemic, gluten-free, soy-free alternatives that are better for your body and better for the planet, while bringing the taste of Bali to kitchens everywhere.To purchase, visit Big Tree Farms’ website.To learn more, visit BigTreeFarms.com and follow @bigtreefarmsbali on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Big Tree Farms and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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