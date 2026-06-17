Cosmic Prep Launches Focus Edition to Expand Access to High-Quality SAT Prep for Neurodiverse Learners

Cosmic Prep's Digital SAT Prep Focus Books, Reading and Grammar study guide and focus books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmic Prep , an education curriculum company focused on making high-quality SAT preparation more accessible, today announced the release of its new Focus Edition books, a redesigned version of its core SAT curriculum built to better support neurodiverse learners while maintaining academic rigor. The Focus Edition will address a critical gap in traditional test preparation. Standard materials can create unnecessary cognitive strain for students with dyslexia, ADHD, and multilingual learners, leaving students who require additional support behind.The Focus Edition responds to these challenges through intentional design and structure.The books feature a dyslexia-friendly font with increased character spacing, low-distraction layouts, and a visually structured format designed for clear visualization. Lessons are broken into smaller, more manageable segments and supported by guided practice, and built-in pacing to improve focus, comprehension, and retention.Importantly, the academic content remains unchanged.The Focus Edition maintains the same level of rigor as Cosmic Prep’s core curriculum while improving how the material is experienced, allowing more students to access and engage with complex concepts.All Cosmic Prep materials are developed from decades of tutoring experience and ongoing work with students, with a focus on building reasoning, pattern recognition, and long-term academic skills rather than relying on test-taking shortcuts.This release reflects Cosmic Prep’s broader mission to expand access to meaningful learning and provide tools that support a wider range of learners.The Focus Edition books are now available in both print and digital formats through the Cosmic Prep website.About Cosmic PrepCosmic Prep is an education company dedicated to making high-quality SAT preparation more accessible. Its curriculum is designed to build real skills in reading, grammar, and math through structured, research-informed learning. Founded by siblings Erin Kovel, MPS (Georgetown), and Doug Kovel, Ed.M. (Harvard), Cosmic Prep combines over 15 years of tutoring experience with a commitment to accessibility, equity, and long-term academic growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.