Altitude Trampoline Park Huntsville Partners with The Transition Team to Empower Local Students

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Trampoline Park Huntsville has partnered with The Transition Team to provide North Alabama high school students with hands-on summer work experience and essential job skills.Altitude Huntsville’s investment in the community is a cornerstone of its culture. Building on a strong relationship with local homeschool groups by offering weekday jump sessions for physical education credits, the leadership team saw this new partnership as a natural extension to further support students."Many of our staff members are new to the workforce, so we have implemented a structured training curriculum," said Ben Thomas , Owner of Altitude Trampoline Park Huntsville. "Our goal is to provide these students with work skills they can use in the future".This summer, through the “Job Exploration Training" program, students can gain experience in a professional environment, learning to interact with customers, de-escalate issues, and work as a team. Thomas emphasizes that this initiative is about more than just tasks; it develops confidence, accountability, and leadership."My aim is to identify, coach, and develop future leaders," Thomas continued. "I want this to be a memorable role where they learned valuable work skills, built friendships, and, equally important, enjoyed themselves".The Transition Team complements this effort by providing a community employment program funded by the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services that offers North Alabama high schoolers hands-on summer work experience. Supported by an on-site job coach, students develop skills including communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and independence."The Transition Team appreciates our partnership with Altitude Trampoline Park and their dedication to the next generation," said Jocelyn Allen, Co-Owner and Executive Director of Employment Services of The Transition Team. "Through our ‘Job Exploration Training’ program, students gain practical experience and develop essential professional skills. Partnerships like this are invaluable, as they help young professionals build confidence and prepare for future success."As a result of this partnership, Altitude Huntsville continues building a pipeline of future leaders, developing high-performing staff into leads and managers from within the organization.To learn more about Altitude Trampoline Park Huntsville, purchase jump passes, or explore partnership opportunities, visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/huntsville/ or contact the location at (256) 690-5005 to get involved.About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.To learn more, including park locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com

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