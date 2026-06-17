Maono Launches PD500W, the World's First AI-Powered Hybrid Microphone, on Kickstarter

The dynamic microphone is now live on Kickstarter with hybrid connectivity, 32-bit float internal recording protection and AI-powered content workflow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maono, the global best-selling brand in internet microphone technology, today launched the PD500W on Kickstarter, introducing the world's first AI-powered hybrid microphone. Designed for podcasters, streamers, video creators, and interviewers, the PD500W combines professional dynamic sound, hybrid connectivity, internal recording, and AI-powered workflow tools in a single creator-focused solution. Early bird rewards start at $359 and are limited to the first 30 backers. More information is available here Built for modern content creation, the PD500W supports USB-C, XLR, and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, while onboard recording adds another layer of flexibility and security. Content creation often spans multiple devices and environments, from desktop podcast setups and camera-based interviews to mobile recording on the go. The PD500W is designed to adapt seamlessly to those changing workflows. Wireless receivers support compatible USB-C devices, direct USB-C connections simplify computer-based recording, and XLR integration allows effortless use with existing audio interfaces. Rather than forcing creators to adapt to a microphone, the PD500W adapts to the recording environment.To safeguard important recordings, the microphone features 32GB of internal storage with 32-bit float recording. Audio can be recorded directly to the microphone while simultaneously being transmitted to another device, creating a dependable backup for podcasts, interviews, video productions, and live content. A dedicated -9dB safety track captures a lower-level version of the recording, helping preserve usable audio when unexpected volume spikes could otherwise result in clipping or distortion.The PD500W also simplifies the path to professional sound quality through a range of intelligent audio-processing tools. AI-powered adaptive AGC, a digital de-popper, and built-in limiters help manage fluctuating vocal levels, reduce plosive sounds, and minimize the risk of overload. Together, these features make polished voice recordings more accessible across home studios, podcast spaces, and mobile production setups.Beyond recording, Maono is expanding the workflow experience through upcoming updates to the MaonoLink software. Planned AI-powered transcription, summarization, and translation tools will help transform spoken content into searchable text, concise highlights, and multilingual assets for broader audience reach. These features are expected to be available before backer fulfillment, pending final testing and product validation.The PD500W continues Maono's tradition of developing products shaped by community feedback. Building on the success of previous Kickstarter campaigns for the PD400X and Maonocaster, the company incorporated insights from backers regarding audio quality, setup complexity, recording reliability, and workflow efficiency. Those lessons helped shape the PD500W into a microphone designed not only to deliver professional-grade sound, but also to make high-quality recording more accessible, reliable, and adaptable for today's creators.By returning to Kickstarter, Maono is inviting early users to help shape the next stage of the PD500W through campaign feedback and product updates. Early bird rewards start at $359 and are limited to the first 30 backers. More information is available here . About MaonoMaono is the global best-selling Internet microphone brand, trusted by over 6 million users in 154 countries. Maono remains committed to its mission of creating the world’s best microphones and audio products to enrich the world with great sound. Its portfolio includes microphones, audio interfaces, mixers, and headphones, all designed with innovation, user-friendly design, and professional-grade performance at their core. Maono delivers reliable, high-quality audio solutions for podcasters, gamers, streamers, and content creators worldwide.

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