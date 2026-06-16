Meridian Group International Launches CloudSmart, a Global Private and Hybrid Cloud Platform

The new platform is powered by HPE GreenLake and IBM Power and offers a unified operating model designed to improve governance, security and cost management.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO — June 16, 2026 — Meridian Group International today announced CloudSmart , a new global private and hybrid cloud platform powered by HPE GreenLake and IBM Power. Launching in July across data centers in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, CloudSmart enables organizations to run the right workloads in the right place based on business, regulatory, and performance requirements.Combining HPE Greenlake and IBM Power within the same platform enables organizations to run native workloads in their preferred environment within an integrated and secure platform unifying their data and simplifying their operations in a consumption-based pricing model.CloudSmart comes at a time when enterprises worldwide are reassessing cloud strategies as costs rise and regulatory pressures intensify. Data repatriation and hybrid architectures are accelerating, creating demand for more strategic workload placement and simplified management across environments."The conversation around cloud has changed," Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International, said. "Five years ago, organizations were focused on moving everything to the cloud. Today they're focused on placing workloads based on performance, security, compliance, data sovereignty and cost."CloudSmart offers:• Unified governance and security across environments• Flexible deployment models powered by HPE GreenLake and IBM Power• Predictable cost structures aligned to business consumption• Full lifecycle support from Meridian's global cloud and managed services teams"Our customers don't want another cloud platform to manage," Tom Horan, vice president of cloud and managed services at Meridian IT U.S., said. "They want a consistent operating model that lets them move workloads, maintain governance and scale resources without introducing additional complexity. CloudSmart brings those capabilities together with the operational support required to make them successful long-term."AvailabilityCloudSmart will be available beginning in July 2026 through Meridian Group International subsidiaries Meridian IT U.S., Meridian IT U.K. and Concat AG. Organizations can engage Meridian today to explore configurations and deployment options.About Meridian Group InternationalMeridian Group International is a global managed services provider with more than 45 years of experience delivering secure, reliable IT solutions. Through its subsidiaries across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, Meridian provides cloud, infrastructure, data protection and managed services to midmarket and enterprise organizations worldwide.

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