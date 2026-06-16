Crowley to Showcase the New Zeutschel CAM at ALA 2026

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ALA attendees can experience the future of cultural heritage digitization through live demonstrations at Booth 5118.

The Zeutschel OS A1 and the new Zeutschel CAM gives libraries and other institutions a powerful solution with exceptional precision while improving workflow efficiency and output consistency.” — Matt McCabe, VP of Hardware Sales & Marketing at The Crowley Company

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crowley Company , one of the exclusive North American distributors of Zeutschel GmbH digitization and preservation imaging solutions for more than 45 years, will demonstrate the new Zeutschel CAM (X/Y Pixel-Shift Camera System) integrated with the Zeutschel OS A1 overhead scanner. Both digitization solutions will be featured in live demonstrations at Booth 5118 during the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, held June 26–29 in Chicago, Illinois.Designed to meet or exceed FADGI, Metamorfoze, and ISO 19264-1 imaging standards, the Zeutschel CAM delivers preservation quality imaging with exceptional color accuracy, reduced moiré, elimination of interpolation artifacts, and enhanced detail reproduction for demanding cultural heritage digitization projects.“Libraries and cultural heritage institutions are entrusted with preserving some of the most valuable historical and intellectual assets,” said Christian Hohendorf, CEO of Zeutschel GmbH. “With the new Zeutschel CAM, we have created an imaging solution that delivers exceptional color accuracy, remarkable detail, and a fully calibrated workflow designed specifically for long-term digital preservation. By pairing the Zeutschel CAM with the Zeutschel OS A1 and other imaging systems in our portfolio, institutions can achieve exceptional image quality that supports both current preservation requirements and future access needs.”New Zeutschel CAM Advances Archival and Cultural Heritage DigitizationDeveloped from more than 60 years of Zeutschel GmbH expertise in cultural heritage imaging, the Zeutschel CAM imaging system combines advanced precision X/Y pixel-shift technology with ultra-high-resolution optics, and automated calibration tools to deliver a complete, integrated digitization solution. Unlike many camera-based digitization systems, the Zeutschel CAM provides a fully integrated, end-to-end imaging solution supported by a single manufacturer, helping simplify implementation and maintain efficient, reliable workflows for libraries, archives, museums, government agencies, and other institutions.The Zeutschel CAM utilizes advanced pixel-shift technology with selectable 1-shot, 4-shot, and 16-shot capture modes. In 4-shot mode, every pixel captures true RGB color data, eliminating interpolation and producing highly accurate, moiré-free images with exceptional clarity and detail.Available with Sony’s latest 150 MP (IMX411) and 250 MP (IMX811) sensors, the Zeutschel CAM reflects Zeutschel’s continued focus on leveraging industry leading imaging technology for cultural heritage applications.“Institutions continue to face increasing demands to preserve, digitize, and provide access to their collections while maintaining the highest levels of image quality and accuracy,” said Matt McCabe, Vice President, Hardware Sales and Marketing at The Crowley Company. “The combination of the Zeutschel OS A1 and the new Zeutschel CAM gives libraries and other institutions a powerful solution for capturing rare books, manuscripts, maps, photographs, and special collections with exceptional precision while improving workflow efficiency and output consistency.”In 16-shot mode, the system can generate ultra-high-resolution images of up to 600 megapixels using the 150 MP sensor and nearly one gigapixel (983 MP) using the 250 MP sensor, enabling extraordinary levels of detail capture for the most demanding digitization applications.Operating under Zeutschel’s OmniScan software platform, the system includes one-click calibration for exposure, gain, white balance, shading correction, lens distortion correction, ICC camera RAW profiling, pixel-shift calibration, and automatic dead-pixel detection. The result is a fully calibrated, ISO-compliant workflow that produces accurate, repeatable, and preservation-ready digital images.Flexible Imaging Across the Zeutschel EcosystemWhile the ALA demonstration will highlight the Zeutschel CAM integrated with the Zeutschel OS A1, the camera system is also available across Zeutschel’s broader imaging ecosystem, including the Zeutschel OS A-Series, ScanStudio, and the OS AW (“The Wall”) platform.This flexibility allows institutions to digitize a wide range of materials while maintaining consistent imaging performance across applications. Applications include rare books, manuscripts, maps, newspapers, photographs, fine art, museum artifacts, cultural heritage objects, corporate archives, historical collections, government records, architectural drawings, oversized materials, and three-dimensional objects. Whether capturing bound volumes, archival documents, framed artwork, posters, or museum objects, organizations can leverage a common imaging platform, software interface, and workflow across diverse digitization projects.Experience Live Demonstrations at ALA 2026The 2026 ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition marks the 150th anniversary of the American Library Association and is expected to bring together thousands of library professionals, educators, publishers, authors, and advocates from around the world to explore the future of libraries, innovation, and information access.Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the Zeutschel OS A1 and Zeutschel CAM imaging system and speak directly with representatives from both The Crowley Company and Zeutschel CEO, Christian Hohendorf, about how these technologies support current and future digitization initiatives.Organizations unable to attend the conference can visit The Crowley Company website to learn more about the Zeutschel OS A1 and new Zeutschel CAM imaging system and request a free customized virtual demonstration.About The Crowley CompanyThe Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.About Zeutschel GmbHZeutschel GmbH, founded in 1961 and headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, develops and manufactures world-renowned digitization, preservation, and imaging solutions for libraries, archives, museums, and cultural heritage institutions. Zeutschel's technologies are used globally to preserve and provide access to valuable historical and cultural collections.

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