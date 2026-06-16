De Nora Brings Advanced Multi-Barrier Water Solutions to Singapore International Water Week 2026 as Asia’s Digital Economy Drives New Demand for Industrial Water Treatment

At SIWW2026, De Nora showcases its advanced multi-barrier water solutions as Asia’s digital economy drives new demand for Industrial Water Treatment.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (“De Nora”) announces its return to Singapore International Water Week 2026 from June 15 to 19. Backed by over 100 years of continual innovation, De Nora will showcase its expanding momentum in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with a robust portfolio engineered to safeguard water supplies, drive circular water reuse, and elevate operational safety in municipal and industrial sectors.Addressing APAC’s Evolving Water ChallengesWhile the APAC region continues to deal with traditional WASH (safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene) water challenges, APAC’s rapidly growing digital economy and manufacturing sector are pushing industrial water usage to all-time highs. Municipal and industrial water systems in APAC are under immense pressure, balancing water safety, scarcity and rising resource consumption.Industrial water users and operators face a dual challenge: securing reliable water supplies while mitigating environmental impact. Water waste and pollution have raised alarms about the sustainability of current practices, prompting an urgent need for innovative solutions. De Nora, with its expertise and advanced technologies, is well-positioned to support the region’s water systems by maximizing resource efficiency amidst this expanding industrial and digital landscape.Multi-Barrier Solutions to Ensure Safe Sources of WaterAt SIWW 2026, De Nora will present its portfolio of oxidation, disinfection, and filtration technologies designed to address APAC’s complex water challenges, from protecting water sources from micropollutants to enabling efficient industrial water use. De Nora’s comprehensive, full-cycle water treatment capabilities include:- Data Center Cooling Water Solutions: To meet sophisticated water demands of the region's expanding digital infrastructure, De Nora MIOXon-site generation (OSG) systems deliver sustainable, high-efficiency water treatment solutions to optimize high-capacity data center cooling loops.- Total Gas Feed and Plant Safety: As part of its ongoing commitment to integrated, safety-driven solutions, De Nora will further strengthen the Capital Controlsgas feed portfolio—advancing a more unified, end-to-end platform designed to simplify system design, enhance operational reliability, and support safer plant operations.- Pioneering UV and Ozone Solutions: Backed by over 50 years of ozone innovation, De Nora’s SentinelOzone/AOP and UV/AOP systems offer rapid contaminant breakdown, making them ideal for complex industrial water reuse and micropollutant removal.- Leading the Fight Against Contaminants of Emerging Concern: De Nora has been at the forefront of the fight against challenging contaminants such as arsenic, nitrates, and PFAS for decades. DE NORA TETRA systems enhance filtration efficiency through improved backwash effectiveness, longer filter run times, and reduced lifecycle costs, while SORB FX solutions optimize PFAS treatment with flexible media selection, maximized media utilization, and lower long-term operating expenses.Accelerating Growth and Localised Support Across APACDe Nora's return to SIWW underscores its expanding presence in APAC. De Nora offers complete end-to-end support, from piloting and design to installation and localized after-sales service, for large-scale water systems across the region. A key testament to these capabilities is De Nora's selection to deliver a major SentinelUV technology upgrade, modernizing critical infrastructure that safeguards Singapore's drinking water supply with enhanced disinfection performance and reliability. Additionally, De Nora has successfully localized Sentinelozone generator manufacturing within APAC, increasing responsiveness to meet local needs with fast delivery times and comprehensive lifecycle care.“At De Nora, we’re not just supporting the evolution of water treatment — we’re driving it,” said Marwan Nesicolaci, CEO – De Nora Water Technologies. “Our leadership is built on decades of proven performance, with technologies trusted across both industrial and municipal applications at scale. And we’re doubling down — investing, expanding, and constantly pushing what’s possible to better serve this region. APAC is a huge part of that ambition. Demand is rising fast, challenges are intensifying, and expectations are higher than ever. Our role is to bring proven solutions, but also new thinking — helping customers manage water smarter, more sustainably, and with confidence. From first pilot to long-term operation, we stay close to our customers, making sure they have the reliability and performance they need to move forward.”Visit De Nora at SIWW 2026Discover De Nora’s next-generation water solutions and discuss regional partnerships at Booth No. B2-F05 during Singapore International Water Week, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from June 15 to 19, 2026. View De Nora’s full programme of presentations at SIWW2026 below.

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