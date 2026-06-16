RISE West 2026 to Convene Medicare Advantage Leaders in San Diego, Sept. 2–4

Premier senior leadership conference will focus on risk adjustment, quality, compliance, AI, data strategy, and the future of managed care

RISE West gives senior leaders a forum to step away from the day-to-day, connect with peers, and focus on the strategies that will define success in the years ahead.” — Ellen Wofford

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RISE today announced that RISE West 2026 will take place Sept. 2–4, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, located at 1 Market Place in San Diego. The event will bring together more than 500 senior leaders across Medicare Advantage, managed care, health plans, provider organizations, government, community-based organizations, and solution partners.Known as one of the industry’s most anticipated senior leadership gatherings, RISE West is designed to help organizations move beyond short-term adjustments and focus on the long-term strategies needed to navigate an increasingly complex Medicare Advantage environment. The 2026 program will center on practical, execution-driven conversations around regulatory and financial pressure, operationalizing AI and data at scale, improving quality and performance, strengthening compliance readiness, and building the leadership capacity required to drive sustainable results.“Medicare Advantage leaders are being asked to adapt faster than ever while maintaining quality, compliance, financial discipline, and member-centered care,” said Ellen Wofford, Founder and CEO of RISE. “RISE West gives senior leaders a forum to step away from the day-to-day, connect with peers, and focus on the strategies that will define success in the years ahead.”RISE West 2026 will feature a mix of keynote sessions, expert-led discussions, interactive formats, extended roundtables, networking events, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Programming will include insights from health plan executives, policy and compliance experts, healthcare attorneys, government perspectives, and industry leaders focused on the future of Medicare Advantage operations.Attendees will explore topics including HCC coding, risk adjustment, RADV readiness, quality performance, member engagement, AI implementation, data strategy, compliance risk, leadership development, and operational excellence. The event will also include expanded opportunities for connection through expert office hours, collaborative sessions, receptions, and networking events designed to foster meaningful dialogue among senior decision-makers.RISE West 2026 will also feature a Women’s Leadership Brunch, “Breaking into the Boardroom: Insights on How to Chart Your Own Path to Influence and Governance,” designed for emerging and established leaders looking to expand their impact at the highest levels of healthcare leadership.Registration is now open. One all-inclusive ticket provides access to conference sessions, pre-conference workshops, networking events, receptions, the exhibit hall, meals, speaker presentations, and event materials. For more information or to register, visit west.risehealth.org About RISERISE is the premier community for healthcare professionals who work across the managed care ecosystem. Through conferences, education, insights, and networking opportunities, RISE brings together leaders from health plans, provider organizations, government agencies, community-based organizations, and solution partners to share strategies, strengthen performance, and navigate the future of healthcare.

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