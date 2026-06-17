Dispel Launches Site Console, Delivering On-Premises OT Remote Access for NERC CIP and Air-Gapped Environments

Cloud-managed, on-premises, or hybrid — Dispel is the only OT secure remote access platform built for every deployment model.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, recognized as a GartnerCool Vendor in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Security and the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced the general availability of Site Console, the Dispel Zero Trust Engine On-Prem dashboard — a fully local OT secure remote access platform purpose-built for NERC CIP-regulated utilities, network-isolated industrial environments, and organizations with strict data residency or internal cybersecurity policies that prohibit cloud connectivity to OT systems.For many industrial organizations, cloud connectivity to OT environments is not a choice. NERC CIP — unlike framework-based standards such as NIST — is a mandatory regulatory requirement, audited and enforced without exception. Written before cloud adoption in critical infrastructure was widespread, it leaves little room for cloud-based services touching OT environments. Power utilities, grid operators, and organizations with equivalent internal cybersecurity policies have lacked a zero trust remote access option that meets both their security requirements and their regulatory constraints — until now.OT-focused secure remote access vendors have historically offered only on-premises deployments, while IT-focused SRA vendors have historically offered only cloud solutions. Dispel is the only OT secure remote access platform to offer all three: cloud-managed deployments that scale across distributed environments without hardware constraints or lead time, on-premises deployment for regulated and network-isolated sites, and hybrid options for organizations evolving their posture or straddling multiple regulatory regimes. Every deployment model delivers the same zero trust access controls, session forensics, and compliance capabilities — so operators choose the deployment that fits their environment today, with the flexibility to scale tomorrow."Regulated industrial operators have had one persistent gap in modern OT security — no on-premises remote access option built to their standards," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO, Dispel. "With Site Console, Dispel changes that. The same zero trust protection securing distributed environments worldwide now runs entirely on-site — fully local, no compromise."FULLY LOCAL ZERO TRUST REMOTE ACCESS, BUILT FOR REGULATED OTDispel Zero Trust Engine On-Prem delivers a complete, single-tenant OT secure remote access solution hosted entirely on the customer's local site, with all operations running locally. Internal users and external vendors, OEMs, and contractors gain fast, controlled access to mission-critical OT assets — with the same role-based access controls, session monitoring, and zero trust enforcement available across all Dispel deployment models.Site Console, the Dispel On-Prem dashboard, gives administrators a complete local management interface: controlling who connects, which assets they reach, when access is permitted, and providing live session visibility with the ability to terminate connections in real time. Browser Connect delivers fast, secure, clientless access to OT assets directly from a web browser — no client installation required — supporting RDP, SSH, HTTP(s), and VNC protocols across the full range of OT asset types. Application connection types extend access for scenarios requiring direct application connectivity without changes to existing network architecture.Also available on-premises: Dispel Intelligence continuously evaluates identity, device, and connection behavior through Session Forensics and Dynamic Risk Scoring — defending against AI-driven threats across every session. Dispel Topology gives administrators real-time visibility across every facility and gateway, with fleet-wide health checks confirming endpoint availability before a vendor connects. Industrial Data Streaming provides a secure backbone for operational data movement, patch delivery, and machine-to-machine workflows.Vendors, OEMs, contractors, and internal operators gain fast, controlled access to mission-critical assets without operational drag — delivering faster vendor onboarding, accelerated incident response, and uninterrupted day-to-day production whether the site has cloud connectivity or not.THE ONLY ON-PREMISES OT REMOTE ACCESS PLATFORM WITH BUILT-IN GRCSite Console ships with full access to Dispel Compliance — the industry’s first inherited controls engine for OT remote access, built on OSCAL 1.1.2. For NERC CIP-regulated operators and similarly governed organizations, Dispel Compliance continuously evaluates the on-premises deployment against live tenant configuration, delivers pre-set hardened baselines aligned to each selected framework, and generates auditor-ready evidence packages across NERC CIP, NIST 800-53, IEC 62443, and EU NIS2 — on demand, without manual screenshot collection or analyst assembly.No other OT secure remote access vendor — cloud or on-premises — offers native compliance automation at this depth. For organizations where NERC CIP audit preparation has historically consumed hundreds of thousands of dollars in staff time annually, Site Console with Dispel Compliance eliminates the manual evidence burden entirely. Pre-deployment GRC approvals that historically took months resolve the same day. The audit is always ready because evidence never stops building.AVAILABILITYSite Console, the Dispel Zero Trust Engine On-Prem dashboard, is available now — bringing fully local, zero trust OT secure remote access to cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Recognized in the GartnerMarket Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access, Dispel invites organizations to learn more and request a demo at dispel.com/book About DispelDispel delivers security that makes industrial operations run faster. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine securely connects people and operational data across complex OT environments, unifying secure remote access, industrial data streaming, intelligence, compliance, and OTFusion into a single platform built for industrial scale. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD) and holds more than 43 patents. Dispel protects over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually and secures remote access for 54 million utility users worldwide. Built for Efficiency. Secure by Design. Learn more at dispel.com.

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