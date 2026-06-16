BRI Releases New Report on Rebuilding Canada for the New Technology Order

BRI Big Idea Whitepaper: "Rebuilding Canada for the New Technology Order: A National Moonshot for a Prosperous and Sovereign Canada" by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott

As the U.S. restricts access to advanced AI, a new BRI report provides a blueprint for securing Canada’s digital sovereignty and future prosperity.

TORONTO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. government's recent directive suspends foreign access to Anthropic's advanced Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, it has become clear that Canada must forge its own path in a “new technology order.” Emphasizing the critical need for digital sovereignty, BRI today released a landmark report : "Rebuilding Canada for the New Technology Order: A National Moonshot for a Prosperous and Sovereign Canada."Authored by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott, the report argues that while Canada is responding to the demands of a new world order, a second profound transformation is less understood. What was once a uniquely human capability—intelligence—is becoming abundant, programmable, and able to act.The report provides a framework for governments at all levels, the private sector, academia, and civil society to think and act differently about the transition to an AI-driven economy and nation-state. More than fifty leaders across business, academia and government contributed their expertise to shape the project’s bold recommendations. Funded by the BRI with financial support from TELUS, the project seeks to the catalyze a national discussion and new comprehensive set of initiatives, programs and policies.The report frames this transition as national moonshot, centered on five core goals:Goal 1: Building sovereign infrastructure - How can Canada protect its digital sovereignty and create the technological foundation for a new age? As intelligence and computing power become critical resources, Canada can no longer afford to merely rent foreign digital platforms. The report highlights the urgent need for assured digital compute, sovereign data and AI commons, self-sovereign identity frameworks, and modernized payment rails.Goal 2: Turning Canadian technological ingenuity into successful global firms - Despite strong performance in early-stage research and talent development, Canada persistently struggles to convert innovation into sustained economic output at scale. The report analyzes the systemic frictions driving domestic firms and founders elsewhere, and outlines new proposals to restructure capital allocation and commercialization pathways to keep high-growth industries and companies anchored at home.Goal 3: Solving the productivity crisis through investment in next-generation technology - In the new technology order, productivity is no longer measured by physical output alone, but by the integration of intelligence into every layer of production. With stagnant worker output and lagging technology adoption, the report envisions a transformation where highly automated factories and AI-augmented workers redefine national competitiveness.Goal 4: Preparing national defence for an age of algorithms and connected machines - Assessing the rapid evolution of algorithmic warfare, the report examines the mismatch between Canada’s legacy military and contemporary threat landscapes. It analyzes the strategic imperative to invest in cyber resilience and autonomous systems while leveraging dual-use innovation for national sovereignty.Goal 5: Forging a new social contract for the new technology order - As intelligent machines reshape work, income, and civic life, the report investigates how relationships among the state, economy, and individuals must be redefined. It explores new democratic infrastructures, modernized labour models, and transformed educational systems to ensure that the capabilities and wealth generated by intelligent systems are broadly shared.For each of these goals the report advances a series of bold, specific recommendations that together form new directions and a roadmap for achieving Canada’s national moonshot.While the challenges are significant, the report emphasizes that Canada possesses many of the ingredients needed to succeed, including world-class researchers, abundant energy resources, strong institutions, and a history of innovation. The question is not whether Canada can thrive in the new technology order, but whether it will act boldly enough to lead.About the Authors: Don Tapscott is a bestselling author of 16 books, including Blockchain Revolution and You to the Power of Two. He is the Executive Chairman at BRI, an Adjunct Professor at INSEAD, Chancellor Emeritus at Trent University, and a Member of the Order of Canada. Alex Tapscott is the CEO of CMCC Global Capital Markets, co-founder of BRI, and the author of Web3: Charting the Internet’s Next Economic and Cultural Frontier.About BRI: BRI is a global think tank, based in Canada, that investigates the transformative impact of emerging technologies on business and society. Its research, education, and advisory services inform leaders worldwide seeking to shape digital strategy, policy, and collaboration.

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