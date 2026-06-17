Circularo and První certifikační autorita (I.CA) Partner to Expand Trusted Qualified Digital Services Across Europe

Circularo and First Certification Authority (I.CA) partner to expand trusted qualified digital services across Europe and beyond

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularo, a leading provider of trusted digital workflow and eSigning platform, today announced a strategic partnership with První certifikační autorita (First Certification Authority, I.CA), the Czech Republic’s first and longest-operating certification authority and qualified trust service provider.

The partnership begins with the integration of I.CA’s Starcos 3.7 DI NFC smart card and USB dongle technologies into the Circularo platform, enabling support for eIDAS-certified Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) directly within Circularo.

Introduced with the latest Circularo platform release in April 2026, the optional integration allows organizations to use I.CA’s Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD)-certified signing technology for legally compliant, high-assurance electronic signatures across the European Union.

Designed for both desktop and mobile environments, the solution combines USB dongle support with NFC-enabled smart card signing, enabling users to securely apply qualified signatures to self-signed documents while meeting the highest legal and cryptographic standards under eIDAS regulation.

The integration is particularly suited for organizations handling sensitive, regulated, or high-value transactions where maximum trust, compliance, and signature assurance are required.

“By integrating I.CA’s qualified trust services and secure signing devices into Circularo, we are enabling organizations to adopt compliant, highly secure digital workflows with confidence,” said Dr. Josef Neumann, Chief Executive Officer at Circularo. “This partnership combines trusted European qualified signature infrastructure with enterprise-grade digital workflow capabilities to support organizations operating in increasingly regulated and security-conscious environments.”

“At I.CA, our mission has always been to protect documents, data, know-how, and customer trust through reliable PKI technologies and qualified trust services,” said Ing. Petr Budiš, Ph.D. Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO at I.CA. “Together with Circularo, we see an opportunity to deliver not only technically compliant signing solutions, but comprehensive trusted digital transaction services for organizations across Europe and international markets.”

Beyond the initial integration, both companies intend to expand their collaboration commercially and technologically to address the growing global demand for secure, compliant, and interoperable digital trust services. By combining Circularo’s expertise in trusted digital workflows, sovereign digital services, and enterprise document governance with I.CA’s long-standing leadership in PKI, qualified trust services, and eIDAS-compliant electronic signatures, the partnership aims to deliver a complementary end-to-end solution for governments, regulated industries, enterprises, and institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Both organizations share a strong commitment to security, regulatory compliance, and digital trust. Together, they bring extensive experience supporting international compliance frameworks and trust standards including eIDAS, GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, qualified trust service regulations, and secure PKI-based digital identity and signature infrastructures.

About První certifikační autorita (I.CA)

Founded in 2001, First Certification Authority (První certifikační autorita, a.s.), commonly known as I.CA, is the first and longest-operating certification authority in the Czech Republic and a qualified provider of trust services within the European Union. The company specializes in electronic signatures, qualified electronic seals, timestamping services, PKI technologies, and secure electronic document workflows that help organizations protect documents, know-how, data, and customer trust in an increasingly digital world.

As a trusted expert in PKI and electronic document security, I.CA has issued more than 1 billion qualified timestamps and over 15 million qualified seals since its establishment. The company operates under strict European regulatory frameworks and maintains internationally recognized security and compliance standards, including ISO/IEC 27001 certification, accredited operational authorizations, and regular independent audits, delivering reliable and legally recognized trust services for organizations across Europe and beyond.

About Circularo

Founded in 2013, Circularo is a leading provider of digital trust platforms for secure eSigning, trusted document workflows, and sovereign shared digital services, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise, automate, and govern document-centric processes while maintaining full control, legal reliability, and trust.

Its platform supports both enterprise and multi-entity shared service environments, helping organisations deploy trusted digital workflows with strong governance, data control, and regulatory alignment across complex institutional ecosystems. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including International Organization for Standardization / IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and General Data Protection Regulation.

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