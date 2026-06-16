Remix Coaching and Andi Hess Receive 2026 Best of the Valley Recognition for Coaching and Motivation

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remix Coaching , founded by Certified Hypnotherapist and Rapid Results Coach Andi Hess , is pleased to announce it has been recognized in PHOENIX magazine’s 2026 Best of the Valley Readers’ Choice Awards in the Coaching/Motivation category. The distinction marks the first time Hess and Remix Coaching have received the annual recognition, placing the Chandler-based practice among four finalists in the category.The Best of the Valley Readers’ Choice Awards highlight businesses, professionals, destinations, and services selected through public voting across the Greater Phoenix area. For Hess, the recognition reflects both a professional milestone and a meaningful moment in the continued growth of Remix Coaching, which was founded in 2022 to help women move through subconscious blocks, self-doubt, anxiety, overthinking, and limiting beliefs with greater clarity and confidence.At its core, Remix Coaching was built around a central belief: people are not broken, and many already hold the raw material for their next breakthrough within themselves. Through a blend of hypnotherapy, NLP, coaching, and personalized transformation work, Hess supports women navigating reinvention, visibility, career growth, relationships, and major life transitions.“This award matters to me because it reflects a bigger conversation I want more people to hear: transformation doesn’t have to come from pushing harder,” says Hess. “Remix Coaching was created for people who are smart, capable, and self-aware, but still feel stuck in patterns they can’t quite outthink. My goal is to help clients work with their subconscious mind so change can happen with more ease, clarity, and self-trust.Hess brings an interdisciplinary background to her work. Before becoming a Certified Hypnotherapist, she spent more than a decade teaching leadership and interdisciplinary studies at Arizona State University. Her earlier career also included work as a productivity consultant and corporate trainer, giving her a practical foundation in human behavior, communication, personal development, and change.Over time, Hess observed that strategy alone was not always enough for lasting transformation. Many high-performing people were not stuck because they lacked discipline, motivation, or information. They were stuck because subconscious patterns were still running beneath the surface.That insight led her to hypnotherapy and to the development of a coaching approach that works with the subconscious mind rather than relying only on logic, planning, or willpower.Today, Remix Coaching serves clients both in person and online. Its offerings include private hypnotherapy sessions, coaching, online programs, group experiences, and a growing library of hypnosis meditations. Hess also speaks to global audiences on personal transformation, subconscious alignment, and creating momentum without burnout.The 2026 Best of the Valley recognition adds to Hess’s broader work as an award-winning Certified Hypnotherapist, Rapid Results Coach, international speaker, and best-selling author. While the award is a public milestone, Hess views it as part of a larger mission: helping women access the confidence, clarity, and self-trust needed to step into the next version of their lives.For more information, please visit https://www.remixcoach.com/ About Remix CoachingRemix Coaching is a Chandler, Arizona-based coaching and hypnotherapy practice founded in 2022 by Andi Hess, C.Ht., Certified Hypnotherapist and Rapid Results Coach. The company helps women break through subconscious blocks, limiting beliefs, anxiety, overthinking, and self-doubt so they can move forward with greater confidence, clarity, and ease. Through private sessions, online programs, group experiences, coaching, NLP, and hypnosis meditation resources, Remix Coaching supports clients navigating reinvention, visibility, career growth, relationships, and major life transitions.

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