Six Books. Five Decades of Experience. One Mission: Helping People Perform Better by Dr. Barry Lotz.

The Right Mind for Putting

All about Golf - Covering Golf, Peak Performance, Personal Development, and Aging,

When golf teaching is your profession, there is no comparison.” — Dr. Barry Lotz

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Books. Five Decades of Experience. One Mission: Helping People Perform Better - For Father's DayDr. Barry Lotz Unveils His Complete Six-Book Collection Covering Golf, Peak Performance, Personal Development, Aging, and Career SuccessLA JOLLA, California — After more than five decades as an educator, author, coach, attorney, entrepreneur, and founder of the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA), Dr. Barry Lotz is proud to announce the availability of his complete six-book collection—a body of work dedicated to helping individuals think better, perform better, and live more fulfilling lives.While the subjects span golf instruction, putting, performance psychology, senior living, and legal careers, they are united by a common philosophy:Success is rarely determined by talent alone.Rather, success is often determined by how effectively individuals manage pressure, adapt to challenges, communicate, learn, and maintain confidence when circumstances become difficult."Whether you're standing over a four-foot putt to win a tournament, preparing for a major business presentation, navigating retirement, or exploring opportunities with a law degree, the same principles apply," says Dr. Lotz. "Confidence, focus, adaptability, resilience, and clarity of thought are the true foundations of success."Over the years, Dr. Lotz has worked with thousands of golfers, business professionals, educators, executives, and students. The lessons learned from those experiences form the basis of six books that collectively represent a lifetime of teaching, coaching, observation, and personal growth.The Right Mind for GolfOften described as a game played on a five-inch course—the distance between a golfer's ears—golf presents unique mental challenges.In The Right Mind for Golf, Dr. Lotz explores the psychological barriers that prevent golfers from performing at their best. Fear, self-doubt, unrealistic expectations, emotional reactions, and overthinking frequently undermine performance far more than flawed mechanics.The book provides practical strategies for developing confidence, trust, commitment, and emotional control, helping golfers create a healthier relationship with both success and failure.The Right Mind for PuttingPutting may be golf's greatest mental test.A player can strike the ball beautifully throughout the round yet leave disappointed because of poor putting performance. Conversely, a great day on the greens can rescue an otherwise average round.In The Right Mind for Putting, Dr. Lotz examines the mental, emotional, and strategic aspects of putting that are often overlooked. Topics include confidence, green reading, visualization, routine development, pressure management, focus, and trust.The central message is simple: great putting begins with great thinking.The Right Approach to GolfMost golfers want to improve, but many pursue improvement inefficiently.They chase tips, watch endless videos, change equipment, and search for shortcuts without developing a structured learning process.The Right Approach to Golf bridges the gap between instruction and performance by examining learning styles, communication, practice design, skill acquisition, and effective teaching methods.Drawing upon Dr. Lotz's extensive experience as founder of the PGTAA, the book demonstrates that meaningful improvement occurs when golfers stop searching for random solutions and begin following a systematic approach to learning.The Back Nine: Embracing Golf and Life as a SeniorPerhaps the most personal of the six books, The Back Nine explores the parallels between golf and aging.Rather than viewing later years as a period of decline, Dr. Lotz encourages readers to view them as a period of opportunity, growth, and renewed appreciation for life.The book highlights how experience, patience, perspective, and wisdom often become powerful assets that compensate for physical changes. Through the lens of golf, readers discover valuable lessons about resilience, friendship, gratitude, adaptability, and lifelong learning.The Right Mind for Peak Performance in Golf and LifeWhile much of Dr. Lotz's career has centered on golf, he recognizes that the principles of peak performance extend far beyond the fairways.Business executives, entrepreneurs, students, sales professionals, parents, and athletes all face similar challenges involving pressure, expectations, uncertainty, and self-doubt.The Right Mind for Peak Performance in Golf and Life applies proven performance principles to everyday living, exploring topics such as leadership, accountability, focus, emotional control, resilience, goal setting, and personal growth.The book emphasizes a timeless truth: peak performance occurs when individuals trust their preparation, remain present, and focus on the process rather than obsessing over outcomes.101 Things You Can Do with a Law DegreeCompleting the collection is a book that reflects Dr. Lotz's legal and business background.Many people mistakenly believe that a law degree leads only to traditional legal practice. In reality, legal education develops valuable skills applicable to virtually every profession.101 Things You Can Do with a Law Degree explores career opportunities in business, consulting, entrepreneurship, education, sports, publishing, real estate, government, and numerous other industries.The book serves as both a practical guide and a source of inspiration for law students, graduates, and professionals considering career transitions.One Philosophy Connects Them AllAlthough these six books cover diverse subjects, they are linked by a single overarching principle:People perform better when they think better.Golfers improve when they understand themselves. Professionals excel when they manage pressure effectively. Teachers succeed when they understand how people learn. Seniors thrive when they embrace opportunity. Graduates prosper when they recognize the full value of their education."In every field, growth begins with mindset," says Dr. Lotz. "I've seen golfers regain confidence after years of frustration, instructors transform their careers, and professionals reinvent themselves entirely. The common denominator is never perfection. It's always growth."About Dr. Barry LotzDr. Barry Lotz, J.D., Ph.D., is an educator, author, attorney, performance coach, and founder of the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA), one of the world's leading golf teaching certification organizations. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Dr. Lotz has spent decades helping golfers, instructors, business professionals, and students improve performance through better thinking, better communication, and better decision-making.AvailabilityAll six books are available through the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America bookstore.Read. Learn. Apply. Improve.Because better thinking leads to better performance—in golf, in business, and in life.

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