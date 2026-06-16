Astral Knight 26: Fighters, bombers, tactical C2 reinforce USAF readiness

RAF LAKENHEATH, England – After two weeks of high-end tactical integrated air and missile defense training, Astral Knight 2026 concluded June 12, 2026. Led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, the exercise validated the U.S. Air Force's ability to project decisive military power, combining advanced fighter and bomber operations with rapidly deployable command-and-control frameworks.

This year’s iteration tested participants’ ability to transition from defensive postures to offensive strikes in a contested environment, ensuring U.S. forces remain ready and lethal to defeat threats against the homeland and global American interests.

"This exercise was able to provide challenging and realistic training across the force.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lance “Nuke” Ferguson, AK26 lead planner, USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center. "We were able to replicate much of what is being faced in operational environments, planning through execution, to ensure those potentially called upon in the future can effectively continue to defend our interests wherever needed."

At the heart of AK26 was fourth- and fifth-generation combat aircraft integration. F-35A Lightning IIs and F-15E Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing launched from their home station at RAF Lakenheath, England, and intercepted simulated adversary jets and cruise missiles during high-end defensive combat air missions.

Once air superiority was established, the fighters transitioned to Offensive Combat Air (OCA), which included fighter sweeps, high-value asset escort, suppression of enemy air defenses, and deep air interdiction against simulated land-based targets.

“I’m incredibly proud of the level of learning that was achieved by the multitude of different players in Astral Knight 2026,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. William “Tusk” Mueser, AK26 project lead for the 48th FW. “Despite the limited resources available, we were able to combine nearly a dozen squadrons to create world-class training opportunities to test out new capabilities, enhance interoperability, and refine tactics, techniques and procedures to make us a more lethal fighting force for the fight of both today and tomorrow.”

Expanding this decisive combat power, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft integrated directly with the fighter formations, providing OCA support. This seamless bomber-fighter integration bolstered global deterrence, proving the Air Force’s ability to strike at a time and place of its choosing.

Sustaining these high-tempo operations were U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, which provided critical aerial refueling necessary to extend the reach and endurance of the combat fleet.

Flying high performance aircraft requires flawless coordination between air and ground forces, and the 606th Air Control Squadron (ACS) out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, fulfilled that role. As the U.S. Air Force's only overseas Control and Reporting Center, the 606th ACS is known by their call sign “Primo.” The ACS exercised distributed command-and-control operations, managing the airspace and facilitating fighter targeting during the exercise.

“The overall objective for Astral Knight is for our controllers to get very valuable face-to-face time with the fighters, along with live control from a simulated deployed environment,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Callari, 606th ACS air battle manager.”

Additionally, the 606th ACS integrated with two U.S. Marine Corps air controllers from Marine Air Control Squadron 2, Air Defense Company Alpha and Bravo (MACS-2), Cherry Point, North Carolina. The Marines embedded with the 606th crews, participating in mission planning and live operations to build the communication processes required to control operational areas in a real-world joint fight.

"We’re performing the same functions and honing towards perfection in the way that we’re performing those functions between the Air Force and the Marine Corps,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Barrett Pierce, an air command and control officer assigned to Air Defense Company Alpha MACS-2. “So ultimately we’re able to support whatever mission is going on in the sky, no matter who’s sitting as the controller.”

To further enhance the exercise and test the survivability of the aircraft and the resilience of the C2 networks, the 19th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS), based at Polygone, Bann, Germany, simulated a highly contested electromagnetic environment.

The 19th EWS provided realistic electronic warfare threat training, deploying land-based emitters to mimic dynamic adversary surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems. Because modern SAM systems are highly mobile, their efforts forced the pilots in the air and controllers on the ground to constantly adapt their strategies.

“The most important reason for having surface to air threat emitters within the fight is going to be replicating the scenario that pilots are going to face in actual combat so they can take appropriate action.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Killham, local missions officer, 19th EWS.

By combining the extensive combat power of integrated fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft with joint command-and-control and realistic threat replication, AK26 illustrated how U.S. Air Force units project power and defend against conventional and asymmetric threats in today’s complex global security environment.