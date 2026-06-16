Rendezvous Films and NOVA Studios Announce Strategic Partnership Following Cannes Film Festival Event

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rendezvous Films and NOVA Studios celebrated their recent partnership at the 79th Cannes Film Festival with “Volume Deux,” a packed opening-night party at the iconic Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic. The star-studded soirée, attended by Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman and Tony Revolori, to name a few, quickly became the talk of the Croisette, with a DJ set by HANK keeping the dance floor lively. The night toasted a shared ethos of the two companies; protect the craft of classic storytelling while powering the next generation of filmmakers.Rendezvous is building a new kind of entertainment ecosystem designed to reignite creativity and human connection in cinema. In addition to financing and producing original films, the company is launching immersive cinema venues, developing forward-leaning technology platforms, curating live events and hospitality experiences, and providing end-to-end production services, uniting artists and audiences through a vertically integrated model. Founded by three independent filmmakers Michael Perrone, Slater Wayne, and Christopher De La Rosa, Rendezvous prioritizes agility and efficiency over legacy constraints. With an active slate underway, the company champions bold, underrepresented voices and aims to elevate film from disposable content to shared culture, bridging the worlds of storytelling and finance to sustain the future of cinema.NOVA, founded by Aidan Cullen and Alex Gruszynski, is a curated network and marketplace built to connect the best companies in the world with the best creatives and marketers. Companies use NOVA to discover vetted talent, hire for projects and full-time roles, and build their network. Creatives and marketers use it to network, get hired, hire their own collaborators, and run their whole business in one place, from discovery and portfolios to invoicing and payments. In two years, NOVA has facilitated over 35,000 opportunities for well over $100M with brands including Adidas, Spotify, Polymarket, SKIMS, Bloomberg, UMG, and more.By partnering with NOVA, Rendezvous pairs breakout creative talent with disciplined, scalable execution, tapping NOVA’s fast-growing creator community with built-in audiences to supply market aware, audience ready stories. Rendezvous provides end-to-end film capabilities, from development and packaging to production, marketing, and distribution, building the infrastructure around discovered talent, safeguarding creative vision, and delivering polished, monetizable assets. This fully integrated, ground-floor investment model keeps operational control across the lifecycle, aligns discovery with execution and distribution, boosts the odds of outsized returns, and eliminates inefficiencies that have long drained value from independent film.

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