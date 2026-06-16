F-15E Strike Eagle returns to Seymour Johnson, secures place in protected fleet

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. —Following an extensive overhaul and modernization process, an F-15E Strike Eagle returned to the 4th Fighter Wing on May 28, 2026, bringing advanced capabilities back to the operational fleet and securing its status against near-term divestment.

The aircraft entered Programmed Depot Maintenance last year. Its successful return not only increases the 4th Fighter Wing’s large deployable Strike Eagle fleet but also guarantees this specific airframe is protected from divestment until its protected status concludes.

This milestone is the result of aggressive cross-organizational collaboration aimed at preserving combat capability and overall readiness, particularly in the wake of aircraft losses sustained during Operation Epic Fury.

Modernizing for the future fight

After arriving at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, the aircraft underwent an intensive overhaul. This required extensive funded labor hours from dedicated maintenance and engineering professionals within the 402nd CMXG, 561st AMXS and System Program Office. This comprehensive maintenance period not only fulfilled standard PDM requirements but also significantly enhanced the aircraft's lethality, survivability and communication capabilities.

“This achievement highlights the unwavering commitment of our Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex maintenance personnel to delivering combat-ready airpower and extending the operational lifespan of critical assets, such as the mighty F-15E Eagle,” said Roy Rudd, 561st AMXS functional test flight chief.

Cross-organizational advocacy

The return of this F-15E is especially significant given the active, ongoing discussions within the military and Congress regarding the divestment of the Strike Eagle fleet. Securing this aircraft’s place in the protected fleet required aggressive advocacy from multiple levels of Air Force maintenance and logistics leadership.

Members of the Headquarters Air Combat Command Weapon System Team worked closely with local maintainers at Seymour Johnson and the broader F-15 community to build the case for the aircraft’s preservation.

"This aircraft's return to combat capability was the result of a tremendous team effort across the F-15 enterprise," said Master Sgt. David Guzman, lead command F-15 avionics program manager for the Air Combat Command A4 F-15 Weapon System Team. "What began as a tail programmed for divestment required six major avionics modifications, major structural investments at PDM, and extensive coordination between the 4th Maintenance Group, F-15 Program Office, ACC/A589, ACC/A4, Air National Guard units and depot partners to source obsolete parts, secure funding and gain force structure approval. Advocacy was critical because all combat-capable Strike Eagles matter in today's operational environment. Adding another fully modernized tail directly strengthens the 4th Fighter Wing's ability to generate combat power and meet global taskings. This accomplishment demonstrates what is possible when multiple organizations align behind a common readiness objective."

This successful effort strengthens the broader case for retaining additional aircraft in the fleet rather than pursuing divestment, directly contributing to the Air Force's ability to project airpower globally.

Combat readiness

For the 4th Fighter Wing, getting another fully modernized F-15E on the flightline translates directly to combat airpower. As the Air Force continues to adapt to evolving global threats, the preservation of deployable Strike Eagles remains a top priority for local leadership.

"A1688 represents a monumental home-grown effort demonstrating the fleet-wide impact achievable at field level through lock-step coordination between ACC/A3, A4 and A5/8/9 at ACC and HAF, depot, as well as F-15 SPO," said[Col. Richard Boatman, 4th Maintenance Group commander / Lt. Col. Stacey Sherrill, 4th Maintenance Group deputy commander]. "A1688 served as a test case to figure out how to resurrect several modification efforts that have long since gone dormant, identify sources for obsolete kits, navigate funding challenges and reconnect the various stakeholders needed to make it happen. In many ways, A1688 served as a proof of concept, demonstrating that we could successfully bring a previously divestment-bound aircraft back into the protected fleet while helping inform feasibility discussions for the most recent addition of aircraft to our protected fleet. By turning a bold, 'what-if' idea into reality, our strong depot and SPO partnerships have expanded the 4th FW modified F-15E portfolio, ultimately putting more combat-capable aircraft in the hands of the combatant commander to project airpower for America."

Ultimately, the return of this Strike Eagle represents a major success for the 4th Fighter Wing, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and Air Combat Command, proving that cross-organizational teamwork is essential to maintaining the world's most lethal Air Force.