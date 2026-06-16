Fuel Fixer

Wrong Fuel Incidents Remain a Daily Reality on UK Roads, New Data Reveals

Our data is drawn from more than 57,000 real cases. What it shows is that misfuelling is a routine, everyday event. Most people who call us are back on the road within an hour and a half.” — Fuel Fixer Ltd.

EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel Fixer , a specialist fuel drain provider operating since 2009 with a network of 35+ mobile units covering every UK region, has released a statistical analysis of wrong fuel incidents drawn from 57,047 fuel drain enquiries handled across 2024 and 2025. The company, which completes approximately 17,500 fuel drain jobs per year and holds over 8,000 verified reviews across Trustpilot and Reviews.io, says the dataset represents the most detailed publicly available picture of misfuelling in the UK.Incident Type and FrequencyAccording to Fuel Fixer's records, 86.7% of cases where a reason was recorded were for wrong fuel (misfuelling), with AdBlue contamination accounting for a further 9.1%. Three in four wrong fuel callouts in this data involve a diesel vehicle, and petrol put into a diesel car accounts for 75–78% of incidents. The remainder — diesel into petrol — is notably higher than the 5% figure widely cited in older industry estimates.Within Fuel Fixer's dataset, Friday is the busiest day of the week for callouts — 29% more cases than Sunday, the quietest day. May and August are jointly the busiest months in their records, each running approximately 12% above the January baseline.Most Affected VehiclesBased on Fuel Fixer's own callout data — which skews towards fleet, hire and commercial vehicles — the Nissan Qashqai appeared most frequently, with 1,459 cases across the two years, ahead of the VW Golf (1,114), Vauxhall Astra (859) and Mercedes-Benz A-Class (744). Volkswagen was the most affected manufacturer in their records, accounting for 12.4% of all wrong fuel cases. Fuel Fixer notes that these rankings reflect the prevalence of these models in the UK fleet rather than any inherent susceptibility to misfuelling.Driver Behaviour After MisfuellingFuel Fixer's data indicates that the median volume of wrong fuel put in is 20 litres — more than half of all cases in their records involve 20 litres or less, suggesting most drivers notice the error mid-fill. Despite standard advice to avoid starting the engine, 68.4% of callers in the dataset had already moved their vehicle before calling, though the median distance driven was just 1.5 miles and 93% had covered 10 miles or fewer.Cost ImplicationsA standard wrong fuel drain with Fuel Fixer costs £150–£299. Delayed action risks fuel pump replacement at £1,000–£3,000, rising to £3,000–£8,000 for injectors and pump, or £5,000–£15,000 or more in the worst cases. Fuel Fixer reports a median arrival time of 49.7 minutes in 2025, with most customers back on the road within 75–90 minutes of calling.Established in 2009, Fuel Fixer has become the name UK drivers, fleets and recovery operators reach for first when the wrong fuel goes into the tank — the specialist others quietly measure themselves against. Its 35+ mobile units cover every UK region, from London and the South through the Midlands, the North and Scotland, handling petrol in diesel, diesel in petrol, contaminated fuel and AdBlue contamination with the same disciplined routine: a clean fuel drain, a full system flush where the contamination demands it, and the vehicle running again — typically on scene in under an hour. That single-minded focus on wrong fuel rescue and emergency fuel removal, rather than general roadside recovery, is why the company carries more than 8,000 verified reviews and why, across more than fifteen years of misfuelling callouts, it has built a reputation that needs no embellishment. Whatever the car and wherever the breakdown, when the fuel is wrong, drivers call the people who do it best.

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