High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market to Grow at 10.4% CAGR, Reaching $20.75 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company's High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system sector is gaining considerable traction as the demand for efficient and long-distance power transmission solutions rises. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure. Here, we explore the current market size, the factors fueling its growth, and the regional dynamics shaping its future.

High Voltage Direct Current Transmission System Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The HVDC transmission system market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. Market size is projected to increase from $12.74 billion in 2025 to $13.99 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This expansion during the historic period has been propelled by factors such as the rise of offshore wind farms, growing demand for long-distance bulk power transmission, cross-border energy trade expansion, early adoption of line-commutated converter (LCC) HVDC systems, and the increasing energy needs of urban areas.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate its growth, reaching $20.76 billion by 2030 with an elevated CAGR of 10.4%. This forecasted surge is largely driven by the expanding deployment of voltage source converter (VSC) HVDC systems, heightened investments in renewable energy grid networks, the rise of multi-terminal HVDC projects, ongoing modernization of transmission infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on minimizing transmission losses. Emerging trends during this period include expanding HVDC infrastructure to support renewable integration, the incorporation of smart monitoring systems in HVDC networks, increased use of HVDC for long-haul power transmission, advances in highly efficient converter technologies, and the growing adoption of HVDC for international grid interconnections.

Understanding What HVDC Transmission Systems Entail

HVDC transmission systems operate by converting alternating current (AC) into direct current (DC) and transmitting electricity through high-voltage cables. These systems are particularly useful for transporting power from offshore wind farms or other remote locations where long-distance electricity transmission is required. This technology enables more efficient and stable transfer of electric power compared to traditional AC transmission over extensive distances.

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Increasing Electricity Demand as a Key Growth Engine for HVDC

One of the primary drivers behind the expanding HVDC transmission system market is the rising global demand for electricity. This increase encompasses both residential and industrial consumption. HVDC systems are critical in meeting these needs due to their efficiency and reliability in transmitting power. For example, in March 2024, the International Energy Agency reported that global electricity demand is expected to grow swiftly, averaging an annual rise of 3.4% through 2026. This trend is further supported by data centers, whose electricity use is forecasted to more than double—from approximately 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2022 to over 1,000 TWh by 2026. Such figures highlight the escalating energy requirements driving the adoption of HVDC transmission solutions.

Additional Factors Supporting HVDC Market Expansion

Beyond demand growth, the market benefits from several technological and infrastructural developments. Increasing investments in modernizing power grids, growing multi-terminal HVDC projects, and the global push to reduce transmission losses are all contributing to the sector’s expansion. These elements collectively improve grid reliability while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, positioning HVDC systems as a vital component in future energy networks.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in HVDC Transmission

In 2025, Europe stood as the largest regional market for HVDC transmission systems, leading the global demand and deployment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The key regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional growth patterns.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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