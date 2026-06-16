Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Office of the Attorney General Secures Safe Return of Giraffe Calves Following Extensive Investigation into Natural Bridge Zoo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Legal action taken by the Office of the Attorney General has led to the safe return of the giraffe calves connected to the Natural Bridge Zoo following their disappearance in 2025. Following an extensive investigation, the Office of the Attorney General located the missing giraffe calves and facilitated their placement with a professional facility specializing in giraffe care. The animals are safe and are receiving proper medical and behavioral support.

This outcome reflects the Attorney General’s commitment to ensuring public safety, protecting our communities, and accountability for those who break the law. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further details can be released at this time.

The Office of the Attorney General extends its gratitude to the public for the tremendous support shown throughout this investigation.

If anyone has further information about the illegal movement of the giraffes, please call our office at 804-786-2071.

Published on: June 15, 2026

###