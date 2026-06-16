Office of the Attorney General Secures Safe Return of Giraffe Calves Following Extensive Investigation into Natural Bridge Zoo
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Office of the Attorney General Secures Safe Return of Giraffe Calves Following Extensive Investigation into Natural Bridge Zoo
RICHMOND, Va. -- Legal action taken by the Office of the Attorney General has led to the safe return of the giraffe calves connected to the Natural Bridge Zoo following their disappearance in 2025. Following an extensive investigation, the Office of the Attorney General located the missing giraffe calves and facilitated their placement with a professional facility specializing in giraffe care. The animals are safe and are receiving proper medical and behavioral support.
This outcome reflects the Attorney General’s commitment to ensuring public safety, protecting our communities, and accountability for those who break the law. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further details can be released at this time.
The Office of the Attorney General extends its gratitude to the public for the tremendous support shown throughout this investigation.
If anyone has further information about the illegal movement of the giraffes, please call our office at 804-786-2071.
Published on: June 15, 2026
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