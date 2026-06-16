High-Purity Research Peptides: Koi Peptides Establishes a ≥99% HPLC Purity Standard Across Its Line

Koi Peptides establishes a ≥99% HPLC purity standard for its research peptide line, with per-batch COA and mass-spec verification.

SHERIDAN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koi Peptides announced a ≥99% HPLC purity standard today for its research peptide line, verified per batch and backed by a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for every lot. The standard applies to research-use-only material supplied to qualified laboratories.Koi Peptides Establishes a ≥99% Purity Standard for Its Research Peptide LineKoi Peptides has formalized a ≥99% HPLC purity standard across its catalog. Every batch is verified by reverse-phase HPLC (RP-HPLC), confirmed for identity by mass spectrometry (MS), screened for bacterial endotoxin, and shipped with a lot-specific COA tied to the batch number on each vial. Where third-party release applies, it follows ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation.“Researchers care about one question: can they trust what is in the vial?” said Dr Tshering Pedon , research analyst at Koi Peptides. “A standard that lives only in marketing does not answer that. One in a per-batch COA, with chromatograms and mass-spec data for every lot, does.”The standard is operational. All products remain research-use-only (RUO) material and are not for human or animal consumption.What Does ≥99% Peptide Purity Actually Mean?Expressed as area percent, a ≥99% HPLC purity figure means that of the ultraviolet-absorbing peptidic material detected, ≥99% corresponds to the target peptide peak; the rest is related impurities such as truncated and deletion sequences. In RP-HPLC, the sample is separated on a C18 column by gradient elution (water and acetonitrile) and detected by UV at 210 to 220 nm.HPLC Purity vs Net Peptide ContentHPLC purity (area percent) describes the chromatographic profile of UV-absorbing peptidic material. Net peptide content (NPC) describes the actual peptide mass relative to non-peptidic components such as water, residual solvent, and counterions.Most synthetic peptides ship as lyophilized trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) salts, whose counterion and bound moisture add mass that HPLC does not see, so a ≥99% HPLC-pure peptide can have an NPC well below 100% by weight. NPC typically ranges from 50 to 90%; when precise mass-based concentrations are needed, amino acid analysis (AAA) confirms the value.How Koi Peptides Verifies ≥99% Purity: HPLC, Mass Spectrometry, and COAIndustry-baseline HPLC purity for high-purity peptides offered as research material is approximately ≥95%, with chemically difficult or long sequences sometimes purified at lower percentages depending on synthesis challenges and intended use.Koi Peptides sets its standard at ≥99%, held per batch with COA evidence.Reverse-Phase HPLC Purity AnalysisEach batch is profiled by RP-HPLC. The target peak is integrated against the total peak area for the area-percent figure, and closely eluting impurities such as deamidated or oxidized variants are quantified the same way.Mass Spectrometry for Peptide IdentityElectrospray ionization (ESI-MS) and MALDI-TOF determine the intact mass for comparison against the theoretical molecular weight, confirming the sequence and flagging truncated or deleted variants. A clean peak can still be the wrong molecule, so identity is required alongside purity.Per-Batch Certificate of Analysis (COA)Each lot has a COA documenting HPLC purity (area %), mass spectrometry identity (observed vs. theoretical molecular weight), endotoxin status, batch and lot numbers, synthesis date, counterion, and method conditions, which researchers can review on the website before they place their order.Why Is Peptide Purity Important in ResearchReproducibility depends on knowing exactly what is in the vial. A documented per-batch standard removes impurities, residual solvents, and unreported counterion content as a hidden variable.Independent testing of gray-market products has repeatedly found vials with less peptide than labeled, mislabeled, or contaminated, and sometimes no detectable target peptide. Such findings have appeared in industry analyses and trade reports over the past five years. A researcher can confirm the lot against the printed batch number, retrieve its COA online, and verify the release before starting work.Is a ≥99% Purity Peptide Safe to Use?A ≥99% purity figure is an analytical specification of chemical composition, not a statement of safety, efficacy, or fitness for human use. A high-purity unapproved compound remains unapproved, and an RUO label is not an import or use exemption in the United States.Research peptides supplied for laboratory study sit outside the approved-drug framework of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The FDA actively enforced this in 2025 and 2026, issuing more than 50 warning letters in September 2025. Research supply is a distinct legal lane from compounding under Section 503A or 503B, and a research-grade specification does not bridge the gap.In April 2026, the FDA announced the procedural removal of certain peptides from the 503A Category 2 list, with the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) set to review seven peptides on July 23 and 24, 2026. The agency states that removal from Category 2 does not authorize compounding.About Koi PeptidesKoi Peptides is a research peptide supplier serving qualified researchers in the United States. The company offers a catalog of lyophilized research peptides, including regenerative compounds, GLP-1-class research peptides, growth hormone axis research compounds, and mitochondrial research compounds.Disclaimer: All products referenced are for in-vitro laboratory research only. They are not for human or animal consumption, are not dietary supplements or natural health products, and are not FDA-approved for therapeutic use. The ≥99% figure refers to HPLC purity, an analytical specification, not a claim of safety, efficacy, or fitness for human use, and not a regulatory approval or exemption. A research-use-only label is not a human-use exemption in the United States, and Koi Peptides provides no reconstitution, dosing, or administration guidance. Nothing here is medical advice; buyers are responsible for compliance with applicable regulations.

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