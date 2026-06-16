ZeroMax Moving Reports Rise in NYC Residents Relocating Out of State

Brooklyn mover ZeroMax reports more out-of-state move requests than ever before, with Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas topping the list.

A few years ago, long-distance requests were a smaller part of what we did. Now we are quoting multi-state moves every single day.” — Davronbek Nizamiddinov

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROOKLYN, N.Y. - ZeroMax Moving and Storage is reporting a steady climb in long-distance move requests from New York City residents heading to Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina - a trend the company says has accelerated over the past two years and shows no sign of slowing heading into the second half of 2025.The Brooklyn-based mover, which has completed more than 10,000 relocations since 2008, handled a higher share of out-of-state jobs in 2024 than in any previous year in its history. Florida - particularly the Tampa, Orlando, and Miami metro areas - continues to top the destination list, followed closely by Texas and the Carolinas."People are making real decisions about leaving New York, and they want a crew they already know and trust to get their things there safely." said Davronbek Nizamiddinov, Founder and Owner of ZeroMax Moving and Storage.Why New Yorkers Are Leaving - and What They Are Taking With ThemThe forces behind NYC's ongoing outmigration are well-documented: housing costs, tax rates, and lifestyle changes accelerated by remote work flexibility have pushed a growing number of residents to ask whether New York still makes sense as a long-term home. For many, the decision to leave comes after years of consideration - and when they finally commit, they want the move handled properly.Long-distance relocations from NYC carry complications that local moves do not. Building access windows, freight elevator reservations, packing timelines, and parking permits all have to align with a truck departure schedule covering hundreds of miles. A delay at the origin point can cascade into a delivery problem at the destination."These jobs take more coordination than a local move," Nizamiddinov said. "We plan the route, the packing timeline, and the delivery window in advance. When someone is moving their whole life to another state, there is no room for a disorganized crew."What a Long-Distance Move from NYC Actually InvolvesZeroMax handles the full scope from packing at the New York origin address through delivery and placement at the destination home. The company's long-distance service includes full packing and unpacking at both locations, flat-fee pricing with no hidden mileage or fuel charges added after booking, COI documentation and building coordination for NYC origin buildings, climate-aware handling for fragile and high-value items during transit, and flexible delivery scheduling to accommodate closings and lease start dates at the destination.The flat-fee model matters especially on long-distance jobs, where hourly billing can produce unpredictable final invoices once drive time, fuel, and additional labor are factored in. ZeroMax builds everything into a single upfront quote and commits to beating any comparable quote from a licensed mover by 5 to 10 percent.Routes ZeroMax Regularly Services from New York CityThe company handles out-of-state moves along several high-demand corridors, including New York to Florida (Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville), New York to Texas (Houston, Austin, Dallas), New York to North and South Carolina, New York to Georgia and Tennessee, and shorter long-distance routes to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut."Florida is the top destination by a wide margin," Nizamiddinov said. "But Texas and the Carolinas are growing fast. The range of where people are going has expanded a lot over the last two years."Residents searching for long distance movers brooklyn can book a free quote directly at (929) 295-6262 or by email at sales@zeromaxmoving.com. Anyone planning an out-of-state relocation and comparing movers nyc with verified long-distance experience can reach the ZeroMax team seven days a week, with free quotes available online and by phone.About ZeroMax Moving and StorageZeroMax Moving and Storage is a Brooklyn-based moving company serving all five New York City boroughs since 2008. Founded by Davronbek Nizamiddinov, the company has completed more than 10,000 local and long-distance moves, earning a 4.7-star Google rating, a 4.8-star Trustpilot rating, a 5-star Yelp rating, and a 4.8-star Thumbtack rating. ZeroMax offers local, residential, apartment, office and commercial, long-distance, same-day, and flat-fee moving, along with fine art moving, packing services, storage, and specialty moving for TVs, appliances, and mattresses. The company is fully licensed and insured, holding USDOT #3224565, NYS DOT #40574, and MC #1009800. For a free quote, contact ZeroMax Moving and Storage at (929) 295-6262, sales@zeromaxmoving.com, or visit zeromaxmoving.com.

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