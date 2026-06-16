Acepeak Joins Europe 2026 GCCM – Berlin as Platinum Sponsor

Acepeak is also hosting the exclusive Pre-Event Networking Party on June 14, 2026, welcoming carriers and partners ahead of the main show.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acepeak today announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor of the 13th Annual Europe GCCM – Berlin, one of the telecom industry’s premier global carrier gatherings. As a Platinum Sponsor and host of the official Pre-Event Networking Party, Acepeak takes one of the event’s most prominent positions, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to supporting major telecom events and strengthening partnerships across the global communications ecosystem.Organized by Carrier Community (CC), the 13th Annual Europe GCCM – Berlin takes place June 15–17, 2026, at the Hotel Palace Berlin, bringing together international carriers, operators, messaging providers, and cloud companies. The concurrent Mobile & Messaging Summit (MMS) and the Carrier Community Global Awards (CCGA) make Berlin a central meeting point for the global wholesale community. Europe GCCM Berlin gathers the professionals responsible for routing, pricing, interconnect agreements, and global partnerships — for many operators, a key milestone in the yearly business cycle. As Platinum Sponsor, Acepeak will engage directly with carriers and connectivity providers throughout the event to discuss global partnerships, connectivity solutions, and strategies to improve voice routing and messaging performance.What Acepeak Brings to the TableAcepeak is a full-stack communications provider spanning cloud communications and global messaging infrastructure. At the show, the team will showcase its core platform and connectivity solutions:SMS Firewall — protecting mobile networks against grey routes, SMS fraud, and unauthorized A2P trafficA2P bulk SMS messagingUCaaS — Unified Communications as a ServiceCCaaS — Contact Center as a ServiceCPaaS — Communications Platform as a ServiceA-Z wholesale voice termination Acepeak Pre-Event Networking Party — June 14Ahead of the main conference, Acepeak hosted its exclusive Pre-Event Networking Party on June 14, 2026 in Berlin. Set in a relaxed atmosphere built for genuine conversations rather than business-card swaps, the evening brought carriers and partners together for an evening of mingling and meaningful connections, giving attendees a head start on building relationships before the show floor opened.Carriers and connectivity providers attending Europe 2026 GCCM – Berlin can schedule a meeting with the Acepeak team at www.acepeak.com/book-a-meeting About AcepeakAcepeak is a leading UCaaS provider for MNOs, MVNOs, and telecom providers around the world. As a Tier 1 carrier-grade global termination specialist, it delivers proprietary telecom infrastructure and direct wholesale connectivity to national carriers.Owning its full end-to-end stack — including white-label UCaaS, CCaaS, high-volume voice termination, and AI-powered routing — Acepeak eliminates third-party dependencies and maximizes operator margins. With secure global interconnects and sovereign infrastructure, it empowers carriers, especially in emerging markets, to build scalable, cloud-ready communication ecosystems.

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