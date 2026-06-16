Influential Women Spotlights: Jasmijn Bol, PwC Professor and Francis Martin Chair, Advancing Business Education

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Scholar Examines How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Management Systems, Organizational Decision-Making, and Workplace FairnessNew Orleans, Louisiana — Jasmijn Bol is the PwC Professor of Accounting at Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business, where she holds the Francis Martin Chair in Business. An internationally recognized scholar, keynote speaker, and author, Dr. Bol has spent more than two decades examining how organizations design performance management, decision-making, and control systems in complex and rapidly evolving operating environments.Her recent research addresses one of the most pressing leadership challenges of the modern era: how organizations can redesign management in the age of artificial intelligence. Dr. Bol is the co-author of the forthcoming book Empowered by Design: How AI Is Rewriting the Logic of Management, which explores how AI can be used not merely to automate work, but to fundamentally rethink how organizations structure authority, coordination, expertise, culture, and feedback systems.Rather than positioning technology as a replacement for human judgment, Dr. Bol’s work emphasizes how AI can expand and enhance it. Her research outlines how leaders can redesign work from the ground up, creating organizations that are more adaptive, inclusive, and capable of responding to rapid technological and market change. This approach challenges traditional management assumptions and offers a framework for building organizations that are both more efficient and more human-centered.In addition to her research on artificial intelligence and organizational redesign, Dr. Bol has conducted influential studies on fairness and inequality in the workplace. Her findings highlight persistent structural disparities, showing that women are often assigned essential but less visible work that is less likely to be recognized or rewarded, while comparable contributions by men are more likely to result in advancement and acknowledgment.By connecting research across AI, incentives, organizational design, and gender dynamics, Dr. Bol provides a multidimensional perspective on how institutions can evolve to become both more effective and more equitable. Her work continues to shape global conversations among academics and practitioners seeking to improve both performance and fairness in organizational systems.At Tulane University, Dr. Bol teaches MBA students and regularly engages with academic and professional audiences worldwide. She is known for bridging rigorous academic research with practical organizational insight, helping leaders understand how management systems must adapt in response to technological disruption and evolving workforce expectations.Dr. Bol earned her MSc in International Business from Maastricht University and her PhD in Business Administration and Management from IESE Business School. Her academic background reflects a deep commitment to understanding how organizations operate across global contexts and how management practices can be improved through evidence-based research.Dr. Bol has published extensively in leading academic journals, authored a book, and contributed to multiple influential book chapters that continue to shape the fields of accounting and management. Her work has been presented more than 100 times at academic institutions and conferences around the world, where she is known for delivering insights that are both intellectually rigorous and practically relevant.Whether delivering keynote addresses or participating in panel discussions, Dr. Bol is recognized for her ability to communicate complex ideas with clarity, insight, and a subtle sense of humor. Her contributions to research and education have earned her numerous accolades, including the Best Early Career Researcher Award, the Notable Contribution to Management Accounting Literature Award, and the Alumni Association’s Excellence-in-Teaching Award—reflecting her commitment to both scholarship and mentorship.Beyond her academic and research contributions, Dr. Bol is also committed to advancing the next generation of women in academia and professional fields. She encourages young women entering her discipline to protect both their time and their sense of purpose, emphasizing the importance of pursuing roles that align with their long-term goals and allow them to make meaningful contributions in teaching and research.She also highlights a persistent structural challenge in academic and professional environments: the expectation that women will take on service responsibilities that are essential to institutions but often do not directly contribute to career advancement. Dr. Bol encourages emerging professionals to recognize these dynamics and to set clear boundaries that protect their growth and long-term trajectory.In addition, she urges women to release the limitations of imposter syndrome, noting that feelings of doubt are common across all levels of achievement and do not reflect actual ability or belonging within a field. She emphasizes that confidence is built through sustained contribution, not perfection.Across both her professional and personal life, Dr. Bol emphasizes balance as a core guiding value. However, she views balance not as a fixed achievement, but as an ongoing process that requires continuous reflection, adjustment, and self-awareness.She places strong importance on time spent with her children, family, and friends, valuing the simplicity of everyday moments and the grounding effect they provide. These experiences, she notes, serve as essential reminders of priorities beyond professional achievement and intellectual contribution.Through her groundbreaking research, global academic influence, and commitment to equitable organizational design, Dr. Jasmijn Bol continues to shape how leaders think about the future of management, artificial intelligence, and fairness in the workplace.Learn More about Dr. Jasmijn Bol:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jasmijn-Bol , through her profile on Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business, https://freeman.tulane.edu/faculty-research/accounting/jasmijn-bol , or through her website, https://www.jasmijnbol.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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