Elizabeth Orman, MHA, Recognized by Influential Women for Leadership in Sales Training and Practice Development

KUNA, ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Leader Drives Expansion of TMS Programs, Clinical Excellence, and Equitable Access to CareKuna, Idaho — Elizabeth Orman, MHA, is a healthcare leader and strategist specializing in neuromodulation and population health. With more than 15 years of experience in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and practice development, she bridges clinical expertise with operational strategy to expand access to innovative, patient-centered mental health care.In her current role as National Field Sales Trainer and Practice Development Manager II at Neuronetics, Inc., Elizabeth manages 42 practices across the Pacific Northwest. She works directly with clinical teams to implement standardized workflows that ensure patients can understand, access, and benefit from FDA-approved TMS treatments. Her focus includes improving clinical efficiency while addressing systemic barriers that prevent patients from receiving timely, non-invasive care.Throughout her career, Elizabeth has been instrumental in launching and scaling TMS programs that improve mental health access while driving sustainable revenue growth for healthcare organizations. She has also helped develop direct primary care models designed to increase patient engagement and continuity of care. In addition, she has established strategic partnerships with tribal leaders and local legislators to expand access to behavioral health services in underserved communities.Her clinical and operational experience includes administering more than 25,000 TMS treatments and serving as a Clinical Trial Manager for an adolescent study, contributing to research that helps shape best practices in neuromodulation. Elizabeth has also been recognized multiple times with President’s Club honors for exceeding sales and utilization targets, reflecting her consistent performance and leadership in the field.Elizabeth holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver and a Master of Healthcare Administration with a specialization in Population Health from Colorado State University Global. She plans to pursue a PhD in Healthcare Policy to further her mission of advancing equitable, data-driven healthcare systems that improve patient outcomes and expand access to innovative therapies.Her passion for mental health care is deeply personal. A close friend’s suicide during her high school years became a defining moment in her life and career direction. That experience inspired her commitment to finding alternatives for patients who were not responding to traditional antidepressant therapies and who needed new pathways to healing.When Elizabeth was first introduced to Neurostar TMS, she was immediately drawn to its non-invasive, non-drug approach and the promising outcomes being achieved for patients with treatment-resistant depression. She later worked alongside psychiatrists who had implemented the technology, which solidified her decision to dedicate her career to neuromodulation and practice development.Elizabeth describes her leadership approach as servant-based, with a strong emphasis on patient care. She believes that improving access to life-saving treatment is not only a professional responsibility but also the core driver of her long-term success in healthcare innovation and strategy.The most valuable career advice she has received is to consistently network and treat every interaction—whether in clinical settings, professional meetings, or industry collaborations—as an opportunity to learn. She emphasizes that gaining insight from others’ experiences is one of the most powerful tools for professional growth.For young women entering the healthcare and medical technology fields, Elizabeth encourages staying focused on mission and purpose. While the industry presents challenges, she believes it also offers the opportunity for a deeply meaningful and long-term career in which professionals can directly impact lives.She also identifies one of the greatest challenges in her field as the restrictive nature of health insurance policies, which often limit physician autonomy and create barriers to patient access. According to Elizabeth, these constraints can delay or prevent patients from receiving effective neuromodulation treatments, ultimately impacting outcomes in mental health care.Despite these challenges, she sees significant opportunity in continued innovation, advocacy, and system redesign that prioritizes patient access and clinical effectiveness.The values that guide Elizabeth in both her professional and personal life are integrity, ethics, punctuality, and follow-through. These principles shape her leadership style and her commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for both patients and healthcare organizations.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Elizabeth is actively involved in suicide-prevention initiatives and serves as a mentor in leadership development programs. Through these efforts, she continues to support the next generation of healthcare leaders while advancing her mission of expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based mental health treatment.Learn More about Elizabeth Orman:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Elizabeth-Orman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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